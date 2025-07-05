The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled Friday, July 11, 2025, for the rerun of the election in some polling stations in the Ablekuma North constituency

The MP for Ketu North, Edem Agbana, said the NDC is working hard to ensure that their parliamentary candidate wins the seat

He shared some of the strategies the party will use during the campaign and even on the day of the election

The Member of Parliament for Ketu North said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would do everything necessary within its power to ensure that its parliamentary candidate for the Ablekuma North constituency wins the upcoming election.

Ewurabena Aubynn is the NDC’s parliamentary candidate in the Ablekuma North constituency. She would be facing the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie.

Edem Agbana says the NDC will do everything to ensure they win the Ablekuma North constituency seat.

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV, Edem Agbana said the NDC is determined to capture the seat during the rerun.

“We will go into the election without fear or favour. We have resumed the campaign, and we will go to every length to ensure that Ewurabena Aubynn, our candidate, is declared the winner, and she certainly will win the elections,” he said.

EC announces rerun in 19 polling stations

Edem Agbana’s comment comes after the Electoral Commission (EC) announced a parliamentary rerun in 19 polling stations within the Ablekuma North Constituency.

The rerun had become necessary following a prolonged dispute between the NDC and the NPP over the credibility of results from the December 7, 2024, general election.

In a statement signed by Deputy Chairman of Operations, Samuel Tettey, it stated that they made the decision after consulting both parties during a meeting held on July 1. The statement was released on July 2, 2025.

The rerun is scheduled for Friday, July 11.

Earlier, the NDC was unhappy with the use of scanned pink sheets from all 37 polling stations in the constituency. They claimed the pink sheets, which were brought under suspicious circumstances by the NPP, were also not verified. The NDC therefor,e called for a rerun in all polling stations.

However, the NPP argued that the scanned pink sheets had been verified and endorsed by party agents before the chaos at the collation centre. They insisted that only three polling stations were in dispute.

The EC explained that the original pink sheets were destroyed when party members caused mayhem at the collation centre. This caused them to rely on scanned copies of the pink sheets.

After reviews and meetings with both parties, the EC decided to conduct a rerun in 19 polling stations which are seen to be most contentious.

Source: YEN.com.gh