President John Mahama’s administration has cancelled the 1D1F initiative introduced by former President Nana Akufo-Addo

Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare said a strategy focused on 24-hour agro-processing hubs would replace the programme

Ongoing 1D1F projects are expected to be re-aligned under the 24-hour economy plan to boost job creation and drive exports

President John Mahama’s administration has cancelled the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative, a flagship programme introduced under former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The decision was announced by the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, during a parliamentary session on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

While responding to questions on the floor of Parliament, Ofosu-Adjare, who is also the MP for Techiman North, stated that the government plans to replace the 1D1F initiative with a new industrial strategy focused on round-the-clock agro-processing hubs under the 24-hour economy policy.

According to her, this new approach would be a game-changer in promoting agro-processing, import substitution and export, as well as job creation for the youth.

“Mr Speaker, I want to draw my colleagues’ attention to the fact that, as of now, there is no longer a policy known as 1D1F. In its place, the ministry is focused on agro-processing parks. If you listened to the 24-Hour Economy launch, the 24-Hour Economy is the new game changer; it aims to make Ghana vibrant at every hour of the day.”

“We are developing agro-parks, which seek to be a game changer, especially in agro-processing zones. These parks are being developed to ensure we can produce more around the clock for import substitution and export, to generate foreign exchange earnings and, more importantly, to create jobs for our teeming youth,” she added.

Watch the video below:

1D1F projects merging with 24-Hour economy plan

While the 1D1F programme is being phased out, the trade minister stated that ongoing projects would not be abandoned but would instead be re-aligned under the broader 24-hour economy vision.

She noted that aspects of the old programme are under review and would be integrated into the new plan, with discussions ongoing between the ministry and stakeholders to manage the transition.

The cancellation of the 1D1F programme is part of the government’s efforts to adapt to current economic realities and seize emerging opportunities.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson had earlier hinted that the programme would be eliminated, citing the need to cut wasteful government spending and promote financial prudence.

Minister pushes for 24-hour markets

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, called for the establishment of 24-hour markets in Ghana’s district city centres to boost local development.

The initiative would include shift systems in factories, extended market hours, and certain essential services like pharmacies, police stations, and health posts. President Mahama officially launched the policy on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

