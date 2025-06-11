President John Mahama has confirmed that the 24-hour economy policy will launch on July 1, 2025, aiming to boost economic activity and create jobs

The policy will introduce 24-hour operations at the Tema and Takoradi harbours, impacting various sectors including commerce and industry

A 24-hour secretariat will be set up to oversee the policy's implementation, with the government investing in new assets and long-term partnerships

Speaking at a recent event, President Mahama expressed his confidence in the policy's potential to transform the economy and improve the lives of Ghanaians.

He assured the public that the necessary preparations are being made to ensure a smooth rollout of the policy.

President Mahama further disclosed that the Tema and Takoradi harbours will be declared 24-hour ports when the policy is finally rolled out.

24-Hour economy policy components

The 24-hour economy policy is expected to have a positive impact on various sectors, including commerce, industry, and services.

It is anticipated that the policy will lead to increased economic activity, job creation, and improved productivity.

Ghanaians are optimistic about the potential benefits of the 24-hour economy policy.

Many believe that it will provide new opportunities for businesses, workers, and entrepreneurs, and help to drive economic growth and development.

A major component of the policy is the development of the Volta Lake Economic Corridor into a national logistics route.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour secretariat is expected to be established to coordinate the rollout of the policy.

“To guarantee institutional stability, I’m working with Parliament to establish the 24-hour economy secretariat as an independent authority, reporting directly to the President and backed by legislation,” the President was reported to have said recently.

In line with this, the government will invest in new assets, lake ports, and long-term partnerships.

Mahama's update on 24-hour economy excites netizens.

The update provided by President Mahama on the rollout of the 24-hour Economy policy has sparked excitement among some Ghanaians on social media.

@Bismark Johnson said:

"Aban papa is working for Ghana."

@Share It Loud also said:

"The real deal...24hr economy is here. #24hrEconomy. As for the press conference we're used to it now."

@Philip Kingtoyo Tsey commented:

"Registrar General Department should be one of the institutions to be also considered for the 24hr economy policy John Dramani Mahama."

Pastor slams Mahama over 24-hour economy

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian pastor, Sam Owusu, called out President Mahama over his delay in implementing the 24-hour economy.

In his video, he asked the President to stop giving excuses and fulfil his promise since the youth needed jobs

Netizens who saw the video were displeased with his remarks and criticised the pastor.

