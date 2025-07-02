Minister Ahmed Ibrahim has called for the establishment of a 24-hour market in Ghana’s district city centres to boost local development

The initiative includes shift systems in factories, extended market hours, and essential services like pharmacies, police stations, and health posts

The policy was officially launched by President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, has called on Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCES) to plan for a 24-hour economy in district city centres by creating around-the-clock markets.

Speaking at a private sector forum in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region, organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Mr Ibrahim emphasized the need for MMDCES to embrace the government's flagship initiative aimed at creating a productive 24-hour economy.

Ahmed Ibrahim, Ghana's Local Government Minister, pushes for a 24-Hour market to boost the economy at the MMDCEs levels. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

"We are designing a market that will include a women's bank, pharmacy, warehouse, and security services, all powered by solar energy. This ensures safety and accessibility at all hours," he said.

The 24-hour economy initiative includes implementing shift systems in factories, extending market hours, and providing night-time public services.

Mr. Ibrahim suggested that every district should establish a 24-hour market in the city centre, equipped with amenities such as a 24-hour pharmacy, police station, fire station, health post, solar lighting, and kindergarten facilities.

The Local Government Minister believes the 24-hour economy will be a game-changer, boosting local economies and easing congestion in cities and large markets.

The initiative is expected to create jobs, increase economic activity, and improve the overall quality of life for residents.

UNDP forum on investment and local development

The forum, organized by the UNDP, brought together government officials, private sector representatives, and development partners to explore investment opportunities and financial access for women and youth entrepreneurs.

The UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana, Mr. Niloy Banerjee, highlighted the need to unlock the investment potential in northern Ghana and drive inclusive growth through partnerships.

The Upper East, Upper West, and North East regions face significant socio-economic challenges, including limited access to financial resources and high unemployment rates.

The government and development partners are working to address these challenges through initiatives such as the 24-hour economy and investments in local development projects.

President John Mahama launches the 24-Hour Economy policy, which aims at creating 1.7 million jobs. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: UGC

President Mahama launches 24-Hour Economy

President John Dramani Mahama has officially launched the government’s flagship 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme, calling it a “national reset” and a bold approach to revitalize Ghana’s economy through continuous productivity and increased export capacity.

At the launch in Accra on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, President Mahama stated that the initiative marks a significant change in the country’s policy direction, moving from political rhetoric to a unified, multi-sectoral economic transformation plan.

“This is more than a policy initiative; it is a national reset, a bold strategic shift to unlock our country’s full productive potential,” he stated. “Today, we reclaim our founder’s vision of a self-reliant, industrious and inclusive African nation that works with its creativity and ensures prosperity for all,” he said.

Government targets 1.7M jobs under the 24-Hour Economy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the government, under President John Mahama, announced plans to create 1.7 million jobs under the 24-Hour Economy Initiative.

Abdul-Nasser Suglo Alidu, Head of Strategy and Programmes at the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat, provided more details about the policy.

The policy focused on optimizing productivity across sectors and time zones, with flexible shift systems and sector-specific models.

Source: YEN.com.gh