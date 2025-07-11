A GHOne TV presenter has been slapped by a police officer in his line of duty during the Ablekuma North Rerun

The male journalist has narrated what exactly happened in a viral video, which has taken over the internet

Some social media users have commented on the video showing the police brutality in Ablekuma North selected a new member of parliament on July 11, 2025

An incident has unfolded at the Church of Pentecost polling station in North Odorkor 2, where a policeman allegedly assaulted Eric Kwabena, a journalist with GHOne TV.

In a viral video that has since garnered significant attention online, Kwabena recounted the distressing encounter, stating that the police officer ordered him to vacate the premises.

Ablekuma North Rerun: Police Officer Slaps a GHOne TV Presenter in a Sad Trending Video

GHOne presenter narrates his ordeal

When he refused to comply, the officer responded with a slap, escalating the situation and igniting a wave of controversy on social media platforms.

Video of police officer slapping journalist trends

Some social media users have reacted to the video of the police officer who slapped the GHOne TV presenter on Instagram.

Accra Mayor says the policeman has high temper

Michael Nii Kpakpo, the Mayor of Accra, confirmed the incident, stating that the police officer in question has a history of exhibiting a volatile temperament.

He indicated that he would reach out to relevant authorities to ensure that a different police officer could be deployed at the polling station to maintain order and ensure a peaceful electoral process.

Ablekuma North elects MP today in crucial rerun

In a significant political update, eligible voters in the Ablekuma North constituency are heading to the polls today, Friday, July 11, 2025, to elect a new Member of Parliament, bringing an end to a prolonged period of electoral uncertainty that has left the constituency without representation since December 2024.

The elections, which are taking place across 19 constituencies, aim to resolve a contentious dispute and reestablish parliamentary representation in the area.

This political deadlock originated from the December 7, 2024, general elections, where the results in Ablekuma North became one of the focal points of national controversy.

Disagreements erupted between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the legitimacy of the pink sheets and the collation process across the 62 polling stations.

The Electoral Commission (EC) successfully collated results from 59 stations, but three remained unresolved. This discrepancy sparked numerous legal challenges and a series of court battles. In January 2025, the High Court directed the EC to finalise the collation and declare the results.

However, the EC identified several irregularities, including missing endorsements from 19 polling stations, leading to their decision to call for a rerun in those specific areas to uphold electoral integrity. This move was met with strong opposition from the NPP, which contended that its parliamentary candidate, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, had already achieved victory in December with a margin of 414 votes.

