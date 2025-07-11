Clashes erupted during the Ablekuma North parliamentary rerun, leading to violence at a polling station

Former Fisheries Minister Hawa Koomson was allegedly assaulted by unidentified thugs during the incident

Police intervened to restore order as the Electoral Commission suspended voting for investigations

Chaos broke out in the ongoing Ablekuma North constituency parliamentary rerun as clashes between rival supporters led to violence.

Media reports indicate that New Patriotic Party (NPP) former MP and former Minister of Fisheries, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has allegedly been assaulted.

Hawa Koomson allegedly beaten at a polling station in Ablekuma North. Photo credit: UGC.

A video circulating on social media shows some thugs assaulting the former minister at the St. Peter’s polling station in the Ablekuma North constituency.

The incident occurred at a polling station where tensions flared between NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters.

Eyewitnesses claim the confrontation began when Hawa Koomson visited the polling station to monitor the elections.

Reports suggest that the former MP for Awutu Senya East left the scene and returned a few minutes later to continue with her monitoring process.

Her return to the scene, however, created tension, which led to the chaos after unidentified thugs allegedly questioned her presence at the polling station.

According to reports, Hawa Koomson, feeling threatened by the sheer presence of the alleged thugs, pulled out pepper spray from her bag and sprayed it on them.

This degenerated into a violent clash between members of the NDC and NPP, with the former MP being beaten.

Reactions to the attack on Hawa Koomson

Some Ghanaians on social media have taken to social media to share their views on the attack on Hawa Koomson.

@quofi_rasta said:

"I don’t think the police officers there are trained well enough to handle this kind of chaos."

@ClydeMania also said:

"Her Ghana police .. Standing there and others running away . How safe is the civilian?"

@Bigj00118230 commented:

"The pregnancy we have been telling you about has given birth today. When Hawa Kumson pulled off a pistol, what happened? Nothing, Sam Gorge was beaten, and nothing happened; this was what we were telling tomorrow was pregnant. Now you are feeling the heat. Say no to violence."

@PaaChicharito also commented:

"If the police service can't control this, then they don't deserve their salaries this month."

@ricword4u wrote:

"Hawa Koomson? Same woman who shot people in Kaasoa? Karma has an interesting way of exacting revenge!. Arrest the hoodlums though."

@Equaye4 also wrote:

"I think the competence level of out police is only to take bribe. They really need to be given proper training for the betterment of all."

Ghana police arrest suspects posing as security at the DVLA polling station in the ongoing Ablekuma North rerun. Photo credit: UGC.

Police arrest suspects Ablekuma North

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Police arrested individuals who impersonated security officers at the Awoshie DVLA polling station during the Ablekuma North rerun elections.

The suspects, who were dressed in brown uniforms, failed to identify themselves and were taken to the Odorkor Police Station for investigations.

The incident raised concerns about election security, but the police assured the public of their commitment to a safe electoral process.

