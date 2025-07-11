Chaos ensued at the Odorkor Polling Station during the parliamentary election re-run in the Ablekuma North constituency on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Heated exchange as man attempts to apologise to Joy News reporter after an assault incident. Photo source: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

A female Joy News journalist was the victim of an assault by a masked man, suspected to be one of the numerous political party supporters at the election grounds.

The incident, which was captured on camera, unfolded at the entrance of the polling station when a suspected thug appeared to have violently shoved out of the way without any provocation.

Jacqueline Ansomah Yeboah, another Joy News reporter covering the ongoing election, shouted in disbelief after hearing that a young woman had been assaulted.

As she approached the scene, she realised the assaulted person was her colleague. The assaulted reporter was then heard crying, a reaction that touched onlookers, many of whom consoled her and urged her to stop crying.

Man attempts to apologise to reporter

Following the unfortunate incident, another individual, alleged to be an associate or the thug who committed the assault, attempted to apologise to the Joy News reporter who was speaking on the phone, while still visibly shaken and shedding tears.

However, the situation became tense when Jacqueline Ansomah Yeboah got into a heated exchange of words with the man as she and others prevented him from speaking with their embattled colleague.

The video of the alleged thug attempting to apologise to the Joy News reporter after the assault is below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh