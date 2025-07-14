Ewurabena Aubynn has apologised after violence disrupted the rerun of the parliamentary elections in Ablekuma North

Clashes reportedly involved assaults on key New Patriotic Party figures, including Hawa Koomson and Dakoa Newman

The NDC MP-elect said she did not recognise the alleged attackers and described the incidents as possible retaliation

Ewurabena Aubynn, the Member of Parliament-elect for Ablekuma North on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has extended an apology for the violence that marred the recent rerun elections in the constituency.

Speaking to 3FM on Monday, July 14, 2025, Aubynn expressed sympathy for all victims affected by the clashes, acknowledging the unfortunate events that occurred during the polls.

NDC's Ewurabena Aubynn apologises for the Ablekuma North election violence after the rerun of the polls.

"Regardless of who was attacked, I think electoral violence should be ruled out of our process. I'm sorry this had to happen to my fellow gender, female. I'm not saying it would have been good if it were a male, but I do apologise unreservedly for these mishaps," she said.

The Electoral Commission (EC) held an election rerun in 19 polling stations in the Ablekuma North Constituency.

However, the election was marred by violence, which resulted in assaults on Hawa Koomson, a former MP for Awutu Senya East and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Dakoa Newman, a former MP for Okaikoi South, and Chris Lloyd, Deputy National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The individuals who attacked the aforementioned members of the opposition NPP were alleged to be members of the ruling NDC.

However, Aubynn said she could not identify any of the individuals alleged to have perpetrated the violence against members of the NPP.

"Going through the video, I kept zooming in to see if I could identify some faces, but they weren't familiar. None of them were. So I was wondering who these people are. Yesterday [Sunday, July 13, 2025] afternoon, when I was engaging some of the constituents, I asked them where, when and why it happened. Some of the constituents were telling me that it looked like a revenge thing," she said.

The video of Ewurabena Aubynn's interview about the election violence is below:

Ewurabena Aubynn breaks 28-year political jinx

Ewurabena Aubynn made history as the first NDC candidate to win Ablekuma North since 1992. She defeated Ghana’s former Deputy Ambassador to China, Nana Akua Afriyie of the NPP, by over 200 votes.

Official results from the Electoral Commission showed that Aubynn polled 34,090 votes, representing 50.10 per cent of the valid ballots cast, to defeat the NPP's Akua Afriyie, who garnered 33,881 (49.9%).

NPP's Nana Akua Afriyie loses the Ablekuma North race to the NDC's Ewurabena Aubynn in the election rerun announced by the Electoral Commission boss, Jean Mensa.

The dispute over the Ablekma North election

The Ablekuma North Constituency was among 12 parliamentary results disputed over alleged irregularities and procedural concerns.

The EC initially declared Aubyn the winner but later reversed the decision, naming Afriyie, a former MP, as the elected candidate.

After many months of back and forth, the EC, together with representatives of the political parties at IPAC, decided to conduct a rerun of the Ablekuma North Constituency parliamentary election in 19 polling stations on 11 July 2025.

At the close of polls for the 19 polling stations in Ablekuma North, at 5 PM on Friday, July 11, 2025, Ewurabena Aubynn won in 13 polling polling while the NPP's Nana Akua Afriyie took the remaining six polling stations.

Haw Koomson speaks after Ablekuma North assault

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Mavis Hawa Koomson had commented following her alleged assault at a polling station in Ablekuma North on Friday, July 11, 2025.

The former Awutu Senya East MP alleged that her mobile phone had been confiscated during the scuffle, causing her to lose control of her social media platforms.

