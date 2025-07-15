The University of Ghana has lifted its ban on social gatherings following a recent spike in COVID-19 cases

The Office of Student Affairs announced the decision after consulting with the University Health Service

Students and staff are urged to stay vigilant and follow COVID-19 protocols as normal campus activities resume

The University of Ghana (UG) has lifted the ban on social gatherings, which followed a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was made by the University’s Office of Student Affairs after consultations with the University Health Service.

Students and academic staff are expected to resume normal activities, including social events, while continuing to follow COVID-19 protocols.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs, the University Health Service will continue to monitor the situation and offer guidance on preventive measures.

The University of Ghana has also encouraged students, staff and academic staff to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana suspended social gatherings due to a resurgence of COVID-19 infections on its campus.

The Dean of Student Affairs announced the public health intervention in a statement on Wednesday, June 25.

The school stated that the ban was aimed at safeguarding the health and well-being of the university community.

This decision, however, did not go down well with the majority of the students population.

UG students laments Covid-19 protocols

Recently a video of one of the students went viral, in which he was captured sharing his concerns on the resurgence of COVID-19 cases on campus has got people talking

The young man lamented that COVID-19 safety protocols, such as wearing nose masks, were not being adhered to strictly

He made the remarks in response to the University’s SRC statement urging students to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, noting that the guidelines were not being strictly followed.

He recounted an unpleasant experience where he attended lectures and observed that neither the students nor the lecturers were wearing nose masks.

He also expressed concern over the complete lack of social distancing in the lecture halls.

Social media users have also shared their concerns about the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Ghanaians react to Covid-19 ban lift

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the Covid-19 imposed ban on social gathering at University of Ghana.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@TheAtiila said:

"Against the fact that there are over 140 positive Covid-19 cases. Was the ban really about Covid-19??"

@nii_gl also commented:

"The boy talk true ampa, they just wanted to halt socail gatherings for sometime."

@Nfoni_Gh also commented:

"They want that national congress to happen."

Student denies Covid-19 resurgence at UG

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana had suspended social gatherings following a purported resurgence of COVID-19 cases on campus, and implemented precautionary measures.

Students had voiced scepticism over the reported cases, claiming the university was using the virus as an excuse to restrict student activities and “cancel enjoyment.”

The institution's Health Services Directorate, in a statement, stated that several suspected cases on campus had been confirmed, which led to the decision to restrict social gatherings.

Source: YEN.com.gh