A video of a University of Ghana student sharing his concerns on the resurgence of COVID-19 cases on campus has got people talking

The young man lamented that COVID-19 safety protocols, such as wearing nose masks, were not being adhered to strictly

Social media users have also shared their concerns about the resurgence of COVID-19 cases

A student at the University of Ghana has expressed deep frustration about the resurgence of COVID-19 amid the rising cases on the university campus.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man looked visibly displeased as he opened up about certain things he had observed on campus.

He said that in response to the University’s SRC statement alerting students about the need to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols, he had observed that those protocols were not being followed strictly.

He shared an unpleasant situation where he attended lectures only to notice that none of the students, including the lecturers, were wearing nose masks.

The young man also stated that the absence of social distancing rules was even more troubling.

"Regarding the resurgence of COVID-19, I see it to be very contagious, hence I appeal for us all to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols. But then I am seeing something very strange. A lot of people across campus are not wearing nose masks. Yesterday I went to class, and over 99 per cent of students in class were not wearing nose masks, including the lecturers. There were no social distancing protocols either."

COVID-19 cases surge

The concern of the University of Ghana student comes at a time when the Minister of Health, during a statement on the floor of Parliament on July 1, 2025, disclosed that reported cases of COVID-19 had risen to 107.

Akandoh disclosed that the surge in COVID-19 cases at the university came in the wake of recent hall week celebrations, which drew large crowds amid a disregard for safety protocols.

Reactions to the UG student's claim on COVID-19

Social media users have shared their views on the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Ywayu Ywayu indicated:

"There were no Covid protocols during the elections and nothing happened... stop the unnecessary scaremongering."

Derrick Mcwoods Amoatey stated:

"A school organizes a hall week, and 80% of the attendees aren’t students."

Filippo Inzaghi commented:

"Even China, the source of Covid-19, is not talking about it any longer because it's past and gone. An African country like Ghana is here causing fear and panic about a non-existent virus."

Prince Wisdom replied:

"Just talking about why Covid has reappeared is not enough. Tell the nation what you will do and what we should all be doing to keep safe. Any updates from the presidency, Sia?"

Prince Agyeman opined:

"Do these people believe that Covid-19 exists? Hmm, posterity will be the best judge."

UG halts social gatherings due to COVID

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the University of Ghana had suspended all social gatherings on campus

The decision was taken due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The suspension was made known at protectingin an official notice on June 25, aimed to protect the health and well-being of the university community.

