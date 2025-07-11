Nine Ghanaian Prison Inmates Receive Scholarships To Study at Jackson University College
- Nine inmates at Manhyia Local Prison were awarded scholarships to pursue university degrees through Jackson University College
- The inmates enrolled for a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) in Basic Education for Upper Primary, with weekend remote lectures
- Prison authorities planned to expand education offerings by introducing Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS) within the prison system
Nine inmates at the Manhyia Local Prison have been awarded scholarships to study for university degrees through Jackson University College, a US-based institution.
The initiative allows the prisoners to study remotely through weekend lectures while in prison.
This decision aims to equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to reshape their future beyond confinement.
Speaking during a visit to the facility, Deputy Director of Prisons and Officer-in-Charge Hannah Hilda Ewoame, praised the initiative and encouraged further investment in correctional education.
“Time is an essential commodity in prison. It’s important that inmates engage in productive activities that will benefit them in the future,” she said while speaking with Ghana News Agency.
The inmates, whose ages range between 26 and 39, are currently in their second year of a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme, specialising in Basic Education for Upper Primary.
According to Ewoame, the course from Jackson University is delivered on weekends to accommodate the prison schedule. She also stressed that prisons must serve a higher purpose beyond punishment.
In her words:
“Formal education is a key component of rehabilitation. It equips inmates with skills that help them reintegrate into society," she said.
While the initiative marks a major leap in prison reform and inmate empowerment, challenges persist.
Authorities said the student-inmates face limited internet access and shortages of study materials, both of which affect the effectiveness of the academic programme.
“Currently, we only have virtual tertiary education mode in the prison. We look forward to establishing the Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS) here as well,” she disclosed.
Even so, the effort has been widely praised as a model worth replicating in other correctional facilities across the country.
Impact of education in Ghana prisons
The scholarship programme aligns with global calls for prison systems to move beyond punishment and invest in correction, education, and reintegration.
Experts say access to formal education significantly reduces recidivism and increases the chances of inmates leading productive lives post-release.
To achieve this effectively, the Officer-in-Charge called on educationists and philanthropists to aid them in their journey of providing classrooms within the prison premises for student inmates.
“We don’t have enough space in the prison yard to put up a structure as classrooms to support the establishment of the JHS and the SHS,” she explained.
Five inmates registered for 2025 BECE
