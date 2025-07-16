The Minority in Ghana's Parliament has called on President John Mahama to take swift action following violent incidents during the Ablekuma North.

Individuals, including former Minister Hawa Koomson and journalists, were attacked by suspected NDC thugs at a polling station in the area

The Minority demands a public condemnation from President Mahama, the dismissal of two government appointees, and the arrest of those responsible

The Minority in Ghana's Parliament has called on President John Mahama to take decisive action regarding the recent violence incidents recorded during the Ablekuma North rerun.

The Ablekuma North parliamentary election rerun, held on Friday, July 11, 2025, was marred by chaos at the St. Peter’s Society Methodist Church polling station.

NPP MP, Laurette Korkor Asante, calls on President John Mahama to sack Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw and Malik Basintale from government.

As a result of this, Hawa Koomson, a former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture and MP for Awutu Senya East, was beaten by some thugs suspected to be members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Aside from her, the Deputy National Organiser of the opposition NPP, Chris Lloyd Asamoah, journalists from the Multimedia Group Limited and GHOne were also attacked.

Minority MPs list demands

Addressing this issue on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, the Member of Parliament for Atiwa West, Laurette Korkor Asante, who spoke on behalf of the Minority, claimed that the electoral violence witnessed at Ablekuma North has cast a slur on Ghana's image in the eyes of the international community.

Consequently, they demanded that the President publicly condemn the action and apologise for the unfortunate incident.

"The international community is watching; Ghana's development partners are watching, and most importantly the Ghanaian people are watching to see whether their president will defend democracy or protect those who attack the political parties or journalists," she said.

The Minority in Parliament has also demanded President Mahama sack Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw as the CEO of the Minerals Development Fund and Malik Basintale, the CEO of Youth Employment Agency (YEA), for publicly defending the violence attack.

According to them, the dismissal of the two government appointees will demonstrate that the President Mahama-led administration does not condone political violence against opposition members.

"The celebration and justification of violence against opposition figures disqualifies them from holding any public office. This dismissal must happen to demonstrate that the government does not condone political violence," The Minority MPs demanded.

They also demanded the arrest and prosecution of the individuals who perpetrated the violence at Ablekuma North while urging the Ghana Police Service to conduct investigations into the matter.

"The police must provide daily updates on the investigations and arrests. There can be no impunity for those who attacked our democratic process," they added.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, says police will look into the Ablekuma North Violence. Source: Ministry of Interior

Interior Minister speaks on Ablekuma North

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, said the police were looking into the Ablekuma North election violence.

Mohammed-Mubarak addressed the press at the start of the government's new accountability series on July 14, 2025.

The minister described the violence as a scar on Ghana's democracy during his remarks on the election.

