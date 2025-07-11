Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The spokesperson for the former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has reacted to the alleged assault on former Awutu Senya East Mavis Hawa Koomson on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Ablekuma North Election Re-run: Dennis Miracles Shares Update On Hawa Koomson's Health After Assault

Chaos ensued on Friday morning as a large group of thugs stormed the St. Peter's polling station in the Ablekuma North constituency and allegedly assaulted the former Minister of Fisheries during the parliamentary election re-run.

According to eyewitness accounts, the unfortunate incident occurred when Hawa Koomson visited the polling station to monitor the elections and interact with the NPP Parliamentary candidate, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie.

The incident, caught on camera by numerous media outlets, sparked outrage from Ghanaians and political figures who condemned it.

Dennis provides update on Hawa Koomson's health

In an interview with the media, Dennis Miracles Aboagye provided an update on Mavis Hawa Koomson's health condition after the alleged assault at the polling station.

According to the Dr Mahamudu Bawumia campaign spokesperson, the former Awutu Senya East MP had been admitted to the nearest hospital to seek medical treatment after the unfortunate incident.

He noted that Hawa Koomson's health was at risk and that she was fighting for her life in the hospital.

He said:

"Hawa Koomson has been hospitalised. She is currently fighting for her life."

Source: YEN.com.gh