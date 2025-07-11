The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, has commented on the disturbing scenes at Ablekkmua North involving the former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

Malik Basintale reacts to Hawa Koomson's woes at ABlekuma North.

Source: Facebook

In a video making the rounds online, the former minister under the erstwhile New Patriotic Party administration was attacked by a group of men at a polling station.

It is unclear what ensued in the fracas involving the former minister.

Malik Basintale, in reaction to the former minister's woes, established that he had knowledge of the incident.

The YEA CEO, who has been on the ground since the election began at 7 am on July 11, said he was not privy to Hawa Koomson's attack.

He appeared vindictive as he regurgitated a similar attack orchestrated by Hauwa Koomson against some supporters of the National Democratic Congress, which allegedly led to fatalities.

Malik Basintale's vindictive response to the attack has stoked a huge frenzy on social media as Ghanaians review the disturbing scenes from Ablekuma North, where scores of politicians and party supporters have been attacked.

What's happening at Ablekuma North?

On July 11, Ghana's Electoral Commission (EC), after several months, decided to re-run elections in 19 out of 281 polling stations.

This comes after a prolonged dispute between the NDC and the NPP over the credibility of results from the December 7, 2024, general election.

The NPP's candidate, Akosua Afriyie, petitioned the High Court to quash the elections. She argued that there is a pending order directing the EC to collate and declare the results of the elections in the constituency.

Hawa Koomson's attack during the Ablekuma North election re-run is one of several that have been reported on social media.

Basintale causes a showdown in Ablekuma North

Before the election on July 11, YEN.com.gh reported that Basintale stormed Ablekuma North canvassing support for the National Democratic Congress' candidate Ewurabena Aubynn ahead of the elections.

Bastinale addressed the NDC party's supporters gathered at the mini rally. He charged the enthusiastic youth with his speech.

According to the YEA CEO, he was counting down to the election and its results, which he believes will swing in Aubynn's favour.

With the NDC's parliamentary candidate beside him, Basintale cautioned the NPP against disruption of the electoral process.

Source: YEN.com.gh