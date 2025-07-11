Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George, has reacted to the attacks on NPP politicians in the Ablekuma North election rerun

While calling for justice over the 2019 Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election assault on him, he urged the ruling party to remain silent over the July 11, 2025, incidents at Ablekuma North

Netizens who saw his X post were disappointed by his remarks and criticised him in the comments section

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has raised an issue from the past, following the chaos in the Ablekuma North election rerun.

The outspoken MP is demanding justice for the attack he suffered during the 2019 Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, where he was allegedly assaulted by security personnel.

Sam George, in a public statement directed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), called for action on his long-pending complaint.

The incident, which occurred in 2019, involved a violent altercation during the Ayawaso West Wuoguon by-election that left George physically harmed. He has since been waiting for justice and accountability for the attack.

Sam George took to social media to emphasise his frustration at the lack of action from the Ghana Police Service.

The MP recalled his patience, having filed his complaint nearly four years ago, yet without any significant progress or resolution.

“I am still waiting for the Police to act on my complaint from Ayawaso West Wuogon. It must be treated on a first-come, first-served basis. I have patiently waited since 2019 for justice to be served,” George wrote, expressing his growing impatience," he said.

Hawa Koomson gets beaten at Ablekuma North

Chaos broke out in the ongoing Ablekuma North constituency parliamentary rerun, as reported clashes between rival supporters led to violence.

Media reports indicated that former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP and former Minister of Fisheries, Mavis Hawa Koomson, was allegedly assaulted.

A video circulating on social media showed thugs assaulting the former minister at the St. Peter’s polling station in the Ablekuma North constituency.

The incident occurred at a polling station after tensions flared between NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters.

Commenting on the attack on Hawa Koomson and others, Sam George, known for his bold political stances, used the opportunity to remind the public that those who defended the actions during the 2019 election must not attempt to vilify similar acts now.

He made it clear that the same laws should apply to all, drawing a parallel to the principle of fairness and equality in Ghana’s democratic system.

Sam George's remarks come after Hawa Koomson suffered an attack during the July 11, 2025, Ablekuma North Election rerun.

"You sowed the wind and you have reaped the whirlwind. What was sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. I have not started yet. This is just the beginning. We would all live in Ghana. One love," he said.

See Sam George's post on the attacks in the ongoing Ablekuma North elections below:

Ghanaians disappointed in Sam George

Ghanaians who saw the post from Sam were unimpressed and criticised the MP in the comments section for his remarks.

@thewonderboy101 wrote:

"Why post this now? This country has reached a point where u must put an end to petty politics. Are you truly applauding the recent actions at Ablekuma? Just because you were assaulted due to your arrogance, it doesn't mean that someone else should be subjected to the same fate."

@Jpstyles8 wrote:

"Those who attacked you were punished, and I don’t think we should condone this behaviour. Sorry, it happened to you, Sir, but we all should come together and stop this act."

@kronicc247 wrote:

"A whole minister of communications. C’mon bruv you can do better."

Dennis Miracles shares update on Koomson’s health

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dennis Miracles Aboagye reacted to the alleged assault on former Senya East MP Mavis Hawa Koomson during the Ablekuma North elections.

The Bawumia campaign team spokesperson noted that the former Fisheries Minister was in the hospital for treatment following the incident.

Dennis Miracles also shared that Mavis Hawa Koomson was in big distress and fighting for her life in the hospital.

