Felix Kwakye Ofosu has defended the government's decision to cut fuel allowances for appointees, calling it a prudent move

The Minister for Government Communications criticised the NPP for opposing the cost-cutting measure, questioning the logic behind such opposition

President Mahama's decision aims to optimise government expenditure and reallocate resources to support critical national initiatives

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State in Charge of Government Communications, has defended the government's decision to cut fuel allowances for appointees.

According to him, it's a reasonable and prudent measure to redirect government funds towards priority areas.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, slams critics of President John Mahama's cost-cutting measures. Photo credit: UGC.

Mr Ofosu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese in the Central Region and Spokesperson to President John Mahama, questioned the logic behind opposing such a cost-cutting measure in an interview with GHOne TV.

He further stated that the elements of the opposition New Patriotic Party have a penchant for expressing bizarre and illogical views on serious national issues.

"Otherwise, how can any reasonable human being have a problem with a move by the president to cut costs, so that funds available to the government can be channelled to priority areas? I mean, how can any reasonable human being have a problem with that?" he rhetorically asked.

His comment comes amid criticisms by members of the NPP on President Mahama's decision to scrap fuel allowances to all government appointees.

According to the Minister of State, it costs the country so much money to run the government, and President Mahama believes that the time has come to limit its administrative expenses.

Mr Ofosu further emphasised that the decision aims to optimise government expenditure and allocate resources more efficiently.

The funds saved from fuel allowances will be redirected to support critical initiatives and projects that benefit the broader population, he said.

"President Mahama believes that ways must be found to limit that cost to only essential expenditure, so that we would be able to save resources to put into the needs of our people because there are many areas that we are unable to meet the needs of our people, and the only way we can do that is to mobilise resources every way we can to be able to meet that particular objective," he said.

The government's decision reflects its commitment to responsible fiscal management and prudent resource allocation.

The move is expected to contribute to the country's economic stability and development.

Ghanaians support scrapping of fuel allowances

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Felix Kwakye Ofosu's interview on the fuel allowances cut, with many praising the decision.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Yaw Annor said:

"A smart and responsible move by the President. Redirecting funds to key areas is the kind of leadership Ghana needs."

@Elijah Wupe Awoonor

"Hon... Please, the initiative is a very good move, no doubt. But... Can you further tell us what the allocated fuel allowance, which is to be cut off, will be channelled into? Ghanaians should at least be informed of where such allowance is redirected to."

@Ayana Mustapha Salifu commented:

"Simple, and it would be clearer if the public is informed on the amount saved, and a key item it has been redirected to. Even if it is infinitesimal, when we know, little drops of water make a mighty ocean. Hopefully, the breeze of this ocean will be felt by all across the nation and never its tidal wash down the drains."

Collins Adomako-Mensah, NPP MP for Afigya Kwabre North, criticises President John Mahama for scrapping fuel allowance for government appointees. Photo credit: UGC.

Collins Adomako-Mensah criticises fuel allowance cut

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Collins Adomako-Mensah, MP for Afigya Kwabre North, criticised the government's decision to scrap fuel allowances for appointees.

He questioned the sincerity of the move, describing it as an attempt to deflect public anger over the GH¢1 Energy Sector Levy increase.

The MP emphasised that Ghanaians would still face the financial burden of the GH¢1 per litre fuel increase, regardless of the government’s directive.

