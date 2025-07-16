Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, a Nigerian national parading himself as the Igbo King of Ghana, has reportedly been invited by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for questioning.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

This was unveiled by a renowned Ghanaian politician and leader of the All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga.

In a video, the famous politician shared the details of the NIB's engagement with Eze Chukwudi Jude.

Mr Ayariga stated that he triggered the NIB's invitation of the Igbo King after reports of him trying to secure 50 acres of land went viral on social media.

Speaking during his appearance on Paul Adom Otchere's Good Evening Ghana Show on Metro TV, Mr Ayariga stated that Eze Chukwudi was in the company of the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana and his lawyers.

"He was invited because, first of all, he's calling himself a King in Ghana, when he is not a citizen in Ghana. Igbos don't have a king in Ghana," Mr Ayariga said.

"Nobody who is not a citizen of Ghana can make himself a King in our land. So you (Igbo King) coming to tell us that you are acquiring 50 acres of land to build an Igbo Kingdom so that it becomes one of a kind that has never been built before, shows that we (Ghanaians) are going to have a problem," he added.

According to Mr Ayariga, the Igbo King of Ghana was investigated and released on bail after he complained of High Blood Pressure.

"He was painting and sweating and pleading that he was not a King. He came there with his lawyers and the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana. He thought it was going to be just an ordinary investigation where he would respond to questions and be set free, but it was not," Mr Ayaraiga stated in the interview.

Watch the video of Hassan Ayariga speaking about Eze Chukwudi's NIB invitation from 9:30 minutes:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh