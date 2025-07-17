A UK-based Nigerian man defended the controversial Igbo king in Ghana, Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu

The Igbo man urged Ghanaians to remain calm and understand the cultural role of the 'Eze Ndi Igbo' title

He likened the proposed Igbo village in Old Ningo to international cultural communities such as Chinatown

The recent controversy surrounding the self-styled Igbo king, Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, has made headlines yet again following a comment from a UK-based Igbo man.

A UK-based Nigerian asks Ghanaians to be calm amid the controversy surrounding 'Igbo king' Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu. Photo credit: mcee_aone (TikTok)

Source: TikTok

YEN.com.gh understands that many Ghanaians have raised concerns over the establishment of an 'Igbo village' in Old Ningo. However, one Nigerian man based in the UK has weighed in on the ongoing conversation. In a video making the rounds on social media, the unidentified man, who is believed to be of Igbo descent, questioned the uproar among Ghanaians over the existence of an Igbo king in the country.

Nigerian comments on Ghana's Igbo king controversy

Using a mix of Nigerian Pidgin English and Ghanaian slang, the man called for calm and urged Ghanaians to understand the true purpose of the 'Eze Ndi Igbo' title, as it is called.

“I just dey see many of una video up and down. Igbo must go? Igbo this? Nigeria do that? I con dey observe. Make I know wetin Igbo people do - dem collect una house? Your wife? Your money?” he said.

According to him, the Igbo king's goal of building a village in a foreign land is not the first of its kind. He mentioned that other countries like China have a symbolic cultural community in and around the US and the UK.

Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, aka the Igbo king, is mired in controversy over the proposed Igbo Village in Ghana. Photo credit: Exe Igbo Gh (Facebook).

Source: Facebook

He ranted:

“That Eze Ndi Igbo no fit control una [Ghanaians]. The Eze only dey control Igbo people. So what is your headache?”

“China Town dey everywhere in the world. If you go US, you get Yoruba town. Yoruba people build places for themselves. So what is the problem?” he asked.

Man blames Igbo king outrage on jealousy

He also suggested that much of the backlash against the Igbo King and the wider Nigerian community stems from envy.

He stated that the Igbo people had a reputation for hard work, resilience, and success in business.

“One thing about Igbo man be say, anywhere him go, him go conquer. And conquering no mean say him go pursue the people wey dey the land.”

The video of the man's comments about the Igbo king saga is below:

Reactions to Nigerian's Igbo king comments

The video has triggered mixed reactions. While some Ghanaians see the man’s statements as respectful and clarifying, others feel his tone was dismissive of Ghanaian sovereignty and sensitive cultural issues.

Some of the comments are below.

@AnonimusVoltage commented:

"We should stop running away from our land let's come back home and build a better nation let forget about all this individual riches this insult is too much."

@adazion956_19 wrote:

"Success dey bring envy my brother 👏👏👏. Tell them. MC A1 these people travel still them still know wetin sup."

@chuokoye said:

"Even yorubas joined Ghanaians bcos of envy and jealousy, I saw a lot of yorubas telling Ghanaians make they no gree as if the man no buy the land with his money."

Igbo king: Nigerian man seeks peace

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian man based in Ghana had called for calm over alleged threats amid the Igbo king controversy.

In a video, the young man pleaded with the public to dismiss the claims of the Igbo king setting up a village in the neighbouring country.

Source: YEN.com.gh