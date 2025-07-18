Malik Dramani Mahama, the brother of Ghana's President John Mahama, has passed away in the UK

The family has yet to officially confirm the news, but Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a Presidential Adviser, mourned his death on social media

In her post, Madam Joyce expressed her condolences, praying for Malik's peaceful rest and eternal glory

Malik Dramani Mahama, a brother of Ghana's President John Mahama, has reportedly passed. Malik reportedly died in the UK, where he had lived and worked for many years.

Although the family is yet to officially announce the demise of their brother, Presidential Adviser and Special Aide to President Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has taken to social media to mourn Malik's death.

President John Mahama reportedly loses his UK-based brother, Malik Dramani Mahama. Photo credit: UGC.

In a Facebook post, Madam Joyce, who is a member of the Mahama family, wished Malik a peaceful rest as he transitions to eternal glory.

"Rest in power, Uncle Malik! May Allah be pleased with your soul! Our cheerleader, may your soul rest in eternal peace," she wrote.

Read the Facebook post below:

As a practising Muslim, Malik is expected to be laid to rest as soon as possible, in line with the ethos of the Islamic religion.

The late Malik served the NDC UK/Ireland chapter in various capacities, contributing his time and money to building a strong base for the party abroad.

Tributes pour in for the Mahama family

The late Malik Dramani Mahama's passing has drawn condolences from various personalities, including leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to the deceased's family.

Mrs Sabah Zita Benson, Ghana's former Ambassador to the Czech Republic from 2014 to 2017, said she was heartbroken by the news of Malik's death.

"Eiiiii, Anyemi, why? Why did you have to leave so soon? You promised to meet me at the airport with a brass band. You couldn’t wait? Anyemi. Rest well, Malik Dramani Mahama," she wrote.

Onasis Kobby, the Deputy CEO of the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation, also expressed sadness over the untimely death of Malik.

"Malik Dramani Mahama, you can’t do this! We are still yet to meet on your return. This is crazy. I am numbed. RIP Bro," he wrote.

Hajia Sahadatu Alhassan, the Head of Corporate Communications at the Ghana Railway Development Authority, also took to social media to mourn the passing of Malik Dramani Mahama.

"May Allah be pleased with your soul, Malik Dramani Mahama," she said.

Mavis Afia-Adjei Naana, the Executive Secretary at Ghana International Trade, also extended her condolences.

"I am shocked. Is this true? What happened to him? I spoke with him a few weeks ago. Indeed, this world is not our home. RIP Malik Dramani Mahama," she wrote on Facebook.

Mahama family grace mother-in-law's funeral

