Mahama Ayariga has thanked Ghanaians for helping the NDC secure a two-thirds majority in Parliament

Ewurabena Aubynn’s swearing-in as Ablekuma North MP sealed the majority for the ruling party

With its strong numbers, the NDC plans major reforms to steer Ghana towards development

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for giving the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) the absolute majority in Ghana's Parliament to steer the affairs of the country for four years.

This comes after the Member of Parliament-elect for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn, was sworn in on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Mahama Ayariga, the Majority Leader of Parliament, celebrates NDC’s parliamentary majority after Ewurabena Aubynn was sworn in as MP for Ablekuma North. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Speaking in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga said Ewurabena's addition to the House of Legislature has given the NDC a two-thirds majority to smoothly steer the affairs of the country without facing strong opposition.

He said the NDC will use its majority to work for the benefit of Ghanaians, bringing the needed reforms to reset the country on the path of progress and development.

"The NDC now, for the first time in a long while, has two-thirds of this House. Mr Speaker, with this number, we can do many good things for this country. We can carry out significant constitutional reforms to improve the country."

He said Ghanaians had given them all the numbers they needed to reset Ghana, adding that they would use it wisely and properly, and would ensure that the numbers inured to the benefit of the citizenry.

"Ghanaians today have given us all the numbers we need to reset Ghana. Indeed, Mr Speaker, I want to assure Ghanaians that what President John Dramani Mahama said during his swearing-in still stands. That the National Democratic Congress will not abuse the majority given to it by Ghanaians. We will use it wisely, we will use it properly, and we will make sure that these numbers inure to the benefit of Ghanaians," he said.

Watch Mahama Ayariga's video below:

Minority protests as Ewurabena Aubynn swears in

The Minority in Parliament staged a walkout just before Ewurabena Aubynn was sworn in as the Ablekuma North MP.

The protest occurred after the Minority was denied the opportunity to speak prior to the ceremony.

Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, had requested to address the House before the oath of office was administered, but Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga opposed, stating that any concerns could be addressed after the swearing-in.

The Speaker of Parliament upheld Ayariga’s position, ruling that the Minority could speak following the ceremony. Despite the walkout, the swearing-in proceeded as scheduled, officially inducting Aubynn into Ghana's Parliament.

Ewurabena Aubynn makes history as the first NDC parliamentary candidate to win the Ablekuma North seat. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Twitter

Ewurabena Aubynn makes history at Ablekuma North

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ewurabena Aubynn made history as the first NDC candidate to win Ablekuma North since 1992 .

She defeated Ghana’s former Deputy Ambassador to China, Nana Akua Afriyie, by over 200 votes.

Aubynn was a former NPP member but crossed over to the NDC and worked her way up to become the MP for Ablekuma North.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh