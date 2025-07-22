NPP MPs Walkout as Ewurabena Aubynn Sworn in as Ablekuma North MP: "We Cannot be Part"
The Minority in Parliament staged a walkout ahead of the eventual swearing-in of Ewurabena Aubynn, as Ablekuma North MP.
The Minority walked out after being denied the chance to speak before the ceremony.
The protest was triggered by a request from Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who sought to make a statement before the oath of office was administered.
However, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga objected, arguing that any concerns the Minority had could be addressed after the swearing-in.
The Speaker of Parliament sided with Ayariga on the matter, ruling that the opportunity to speak would be granted after the ceremony.
Despite the walkout, the swearing-in proceeded as planned, formally inducting Aubynn into Ghana’s Parliament.
Source: YEN.com.gh
