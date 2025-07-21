Solomon Owusu of the Movement for Change has urged OSP to question former president Nana Akufo-Addo over the National Cathedral project

He claims payments were made before official agreements and calls for an investigation into Akufo-Addo’s role

Owusu also wants the National Cathedral project scrapped, calling it a misuse of taxpayers’ money

Solomon Owusu, a senior communicator for the Movement for Change, has urged the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to invite Ghana's former president, Nana Akufo-Addo, for questioning.

Speaking on TV3 on Saturday, July 19, 2025, Mr Owusu, a known critic of the Akufo-Addo regime, opined that the former president has some questions to answer over the National Cathedral project.

Movement for Change communicator urges the Office of the Special Prosecutor, led by Kissi Agyebeng, to invite former President Akufo-Addo for questioning. Photo credit: UGC.

The construction of the National Cathedral has been marred by acts of corruption, leading to alleged mismanagement of state funds.

The Movement for Change senior communicator said that the National Cathedral Secretariat had alleged that some of the payments made in the name of the project were made without any prior agreement.

Consequently, Solomon Owusu, who was once a leading member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), said Akufo-Addo must be hauled to the OSP to explain some of the decisions taken in respect of the project.

"The Office of the Special Prosecutor at one point invited President Mahama and questioned him. This is an opportunity for this administration to also question Nana Akufo-Addo. Because he paid—in one of the responses, they started making payments even before signing agreements," he said.

"The National Cathedral Secretariat mentioned Nana Akufo-Addo's name. In fact, they said he engaged them and started paying. So, they can go and find out from him. They have given you a clue that you should go and find out from him and let us know whether he had the power to do what he did," he added.

He further called for a discontinuation of the National Cathedral, describing it as a complete misuse of taxpayers’ money.

"I disagree with anybody that would say that we continue with the project. In fact, in the next 10 years, if my candidate was in power, what we would have done was to have a very big billboard and write: how not to govern a country," he said.

Watch the video below:

Solomon Owusu's assertions spark reactions

Solomon Owusu's assertion sparked mixed reaction from some Ghanaians on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@boaj_714 said:

"This guy has never projected his Alan in any discussion ever. He must be fired. Using movement for change for his own interests. Siaaa."

@kojo_skiddles also said:

"This are the people the party gave positions to when they came to power and neglected the youth. Sometimes I'm glad all this is happening to the party."

@Reechigh1 commented:

"That all. The former President was the leader of the corruption which occurred during their time. No one is above the law so the OSP has the rights to call Akuffo Addo for accountabilities."

President John Mahama orders the dissolution of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana and the shutdown of its Secretariat.

Mahama orders scrapping of National Cathedral Board

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama ordered the dissolution of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana and the shutdown of its Secretariat.

The government indicated that there was more questionable expenditure on the controversial project.

Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu said a new audit suggested more questionable use of public funds.

