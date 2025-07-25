President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Alhaji Said Sinare as Ghana's new Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Alhaji Sinare, a member of the NDC, brings extensive diplomatic experience, having previously served as Ambassador to Egypt and Saudi Arabia

His appointment is seen as a significant step towards strengthening Ghana's diplomatic and cultural ties with Saudi Arabia

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Alhaji Said Sinare as Ghana's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji Sinare's name was part of the new list of Ghanaian Ambassadors released on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

The renowned Ghanaian politician and key member of the ruling National Democratic Congress's Zongo Caucus previously served as Ghana's Ambassador to Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 2009 to 2017.

With many years of diplomatic and international relations experience under his belt, Alhaji Sinare is well-equipped to strengthen Ghana's diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji Said Sinare comes from a family with deep connections to the NDC party, dating back to the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC).

Earlier this year, Alhaji Sinare's cousin, Kalsoume Sinare, a veteran Ghanaian actress and model, was appointed as Ghana's Ambassador to Spain.

This appointment is seen as a testament to the Sinare family’s contribution to the growth of the NDC within the Zongo communities across Ghana.

Alhaji Sinare's expected diplomatic role

As Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Sinare will be responsible for promoting Ghana’s interests abroad, fostering diplomatic relations between Ghana and Saudi Arabia, and facilitating trade and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

His appointment is a significant development that could have implications for Ghana’s diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, particularly in the areas of cultural exchange, given her background as a movie actress.

Ghana's previous ambassadorial appointments

In a letter dated June 10, President John Mahama appointed 15 individuals as Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Consuls-General for various countries.

These were the first ambassadorial appointments made by the new government.

Kojo Bonsu, a former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), was designated as Ambassador to the People's Republic of China.

Nii Amasah Namoale, a former Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon Constituency, was assigned to Brazil.

Hammed Rashid Tunde Ali and Grace El Mahmoud Marabe were both designated for the United Arab Emirates.

Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, a biological scientist and former Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, was appointed as Ghana's Ambassador to India.

Professor Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, a professor of English and the first female Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, was assigned to Canada.

Kojo Choi appointed Ghana’s South Korean Ambassador-Designate

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that an entrepreneur of Korean descent, Kojo Choi, was appointed Ghana’s Ambassador-designate to South Korea.

Choi was a seasoned businessman who had spent the past 20 years developing businesses in Ghana and West Africa.

The latest batch of ambassadorial appointments included assignments to Namibia, Hungary, Italy, and DR Congo.

