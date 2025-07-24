Appiah Stadium made an appearance at the 13th wreath-laying ceremony and Memorial service for the late Prof Evans Atta Mills on Thursday, July 24, 2025

In a video, the staunch NDC supporter and President John Dramani Mahama shared a heartfelt moment at the public event at the Asomdwe Park in Accra

Appiah Stadium and the president's interaction at the event triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Controversial NDC supporter Appiah Stadium and President John Dramani Mahama have courted attention following their latest public interaction.

Appiah Stadium chats with President John Dramani Mahama in public at the late Prof John Evans Atta Mills' wreath-laying ceremony on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Photo source: @tina_news_gh

Source: TikTok

The 13th wreath-laying ceremony and Memorial service for the late Ghanaian president, Professor John Evans Atta Mills, was held at the Asomdwe Park in Accra on Thursday, July 25, 2025.

The event is held annually by the government of Ghana to honour the memory of the former president, who passed away on July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, three days after his 68th birthday.

Professor John Evans Atta Mills, who was still in office at the time, had been rushed to the hospital to seek medical treatment. He had already been suffering from throat cancer before his untimely demise.

Many important political figures, including Vice President Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and others, attended the public event.

Professor John Evans Atta Mills's surviving family members, including his only son, Sam Kofi Atta Mills, and his beautiful wife, Michelle Nash, were also in attendance at the event held to honour the late president's memory.

Appiah Stadium chats with Mahama at event

Controversial political commentator Appiah Stadium also travelled from his residence in Kumasi to attend the 13th wreath-laying ceremony and Memorial service for the late president, Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

President John Dramani Mahama interacts with Appiah Stadium and Kwame Ahenfie at the Kumasi airport. Photo source: @officialjdmahama, @appiah.stadium

Source: Facebook

At the public event, the staunch NDC supporter approached President John Dramani Mahama.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Appiah Stadium was spotted having a friendly conversation with President Mahama, who was seated in a section alongside Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and other dignitaries.

The political commentator, who often proclaims himself as President John Dramani Mahama's son, sat in front of him like a young child while they held their discussions.

The president, amused by Appiah Stadium's remarks, hit him on the head in a friendly manner as they laughed together.

The pair later shook hands before the staunch NDC supporter left to take his seat as the wreath-laying ceremony and Memorial service for the late President John Evans Atta Mills resumed at the event grounds.

The video of Appiah Stadium chatting with President Mahama at the public event is below:

Appiah and Mahama's interaction stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana Kay commented:

"It is only Appiah Stadium who can just walk to the President without an appointment."

Astuu said:

"It is becoming too much. So everywhere, Appiah Stadium wants to approach Prez in a concert way."

Loyalty Di son of MzGladys commented:

"That's how God works. He walks to the president freely without being checked. I pray we all have that favour from God. 🙏🙏."

Sachibu Iddrisu wrote:

"Can someone talk to Akufo-Addo like this."

Appiah exchanges banter with Despite at airport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium exchanged banter with Dr Osei Kwame Despite during their encounter at the Kumasi Airport.

In a video, the NDC supporter got the business mogul laughing as they conversed in front of other individuals.

Appiah Stadium and Dr Osei Kwame Despite's interaction triggered mixed reactions from social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh