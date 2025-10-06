Ashanti Region NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, appeared at the Police CID headquarters in Accra

The politician was all smiles as he reappeared before the Police on October 6, 2025, following a stern warning from Attorney General Dominic Ayine

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Wontumi's demeanour in the video, with some claiming he was masking his fear with his expression

Chairman Wontumi sparked online debate as he honoured an invitation at the Police Criminal Investigative Department (CID) Headquarters in Accra.

Chairman Wontumi appears before the Police CID Headquarters in Accra on October 6 in relation to the case against his Akonta Mining firm.

Chairman Wontumi arrived at the CID headquarters on Monday, October 6, 2025, following an invitation from the authorities.

His appearance followed a stern warning from Ghana’s Attorney General, Dominic Ayine, who stated on October 3 that the NPP politician would be arrested if he failed to honour the October 6 invitation.

Chairman Wontumi all smiles at CID headquarters

The NPP Chairman arrived at the Police CID headquarters in the company of his lawyer, Andy Appiah Kubi and a few close aides.

In videos seen by YEN.com.gh, Wontumi appeared to be in a good mood and exchanged pleasantries with those around him.

He was all smiles as he walked on the CID premises in a stark contrast to his last appearance, when he was detained by the EOCO and spent a week in custody.

Despite his apparent happy mood, social media users debated his demeanour, with some claiming he was masking his pain or fear by smiling.

The TikTok video of Chairman Wontumi at the CID headquarters is below.

EOCO detains Chairman Wontumi over mining claims

Chairman Wontumi visited the Police CID headquarters on May 26 in relation to the operations of his Akonta Mining firm and was charged with illegal mining.

He returned for another visit on May 27 and upon leaving the premises, was arrested by officers of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The EOCO granted Wontumi bail in the sum of GH₵50million with two sureties to be justified on May 28, 2025. He remained in custody until June 2, when he met all conditions for his release.

Below is a Facebook video of Chairman Wontumi after being released from EOCO custody.

Reactions to Chairman Wontumi’s CID appearance

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Chairman Wontumi’s appearance at the police CID headquarters.

Cosmos Sarbeng said:

“Chairman, may the good Lord guide you. A thousand angels are behind you, be strong, bold, and fearless.”

Abdou latif Bilal wrote:

“InshaAllah, everything will be fine, chairman 🙏🙏🙏.”

Alhaji 69 commented:

“You won't believe he's the one who's always on the radio making noise🤣🤣🤣.”

Mr.Kay said:

"Chairman's smile is not coming out ooo can someone explain to me why."

ZAINAB 🦋❤️🥺 wrote:

"There’s something behind this calmness but I can’t just prove it 🧐."

Chairman Wontumi explains why the opposition NPP decided to hold its presidential primary election before choosing new delegates.

Chairman Wontumi opens up on NPP primaries

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi explained why the opposition NPP decided to use the same delegates from their last flagbearer election in their upcoming 2026 primaries.

He stated that the decision was made to ensure that former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who represented the party in Ghana's 2024 elections, would have the best chance of re-election.

