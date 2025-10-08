The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, spent the night in jail after he was unable to meet the bail conditions following his arrest for illegal mining activities.

He was granted bail of GH¢15 million with three sureties in the first case against him and GH¢10 million with two sureties in the second case against him.

Boasiako and his company are accused of engaging in mining operations on his company’s mining concession without obtaining due approval.

A director of Akonta Mining Company Ltd, Kwame Antwi who has also been charged with two counts of assignment of mineral rights without approval and purposely facilitating an unlicensed mining operation, is currently on the run.

Chairman Womtumi has pleaded not guilty to the charges at the Criminal Division of the High Court, presided over by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay.

In the second case, Boasiako has been accused of mining in the Tano Nimire Forest Reserve without a licence and purposely facilitating the unauthorised felling of over 300 merchantable trees and unquantifiable saplings in the same forest reserve.

