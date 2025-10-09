Bono NPP Chairman Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has been arrested again by the CID

He was picked up on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, over fresh allegations allegedly filed by Kennedy Agyapong's bodyguard

Abronye DC claimed he was detained for nine hours and denied hospital access before being released on GH¢1 million bail

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, was arrested for the second time in less than two months by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

The controversial politician was apprehended on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, for questioning on a fresh allegation but was released after several hours in police detention.

Abronye DC alleges that he was arrested for the second time because of a petition brought against him by Kennedy Agyapong's bodyguard. Source: Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC)/ & Kennedy Agyapong/Facebook

A few hours after his release, the man popularly known as Abronye DC went live on his Onua TV channel to narrate the reasons for his second arrest.

Abronye DC claimed that a bodyguard of Kennedy Agyapong, a former Member of Parliament for Assin Central and aspiring flagbearer of the NPP, reported him to the CID.

Abronye DC levels allegations against Ken's bodyguard

He explained that Kennedy Agyapong's bodyguard had filed a petition, making some unsubstantiated allegations against him to the CID.

The Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP stated that he was picked up by the police at 9 am and detained for close to nine hours.

"I was detained again today because Kennedy Agyapong's bodyguard brought another petition against me to the CID," read the caption on Abronye DC's video, as seen on the Onua TV TikTok page.

"I was detained from 9 am to 5 pm before they granted me bail of GH¢1 million... the new allegations against me are not different from the old ones... Kennedy Agyapong's people were at the CID," Abronye DC was heard saying in the video.

He said he was scheduled to be at the hospital on Wednesday for a routine check-up on a complication he had while on remand for his first arrest. However, the police refused to allow him to visit the hospital.

Abronye DC also expressed his gratitude to Moses Abor, the former Greater Accra Youth Organiser of the NPP, one Yaw Agyei Sarkodie, and Boyoo, a former security operative at Jubilee House, for signing his bail.

Abronye DC's first arrest

Abronye DC was first arrested on Monday, September 8, 2025, by armed security personnel from the Ghana Police Service.

The Ghana Police Service on Monday explained that the controversial politician was arrested for “offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace."

The NPP Bono Regional Chairman was subsequently arraigned before Accra Circuit Court 9 on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, where the presiding judge remanded him into custody and scheduled his next appearance for Friday, September 12, 2025.

Abronye DC granted GH¢50,000 bail after spending a week in police custody. Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC)/Facebook.

Abronye DC granted GH¢50,000 bail in first arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra High Court granted Abronye DC bail of GH¢50,000 after spending a week in custody.

The court granted bail with one surety without justification on Monday, September 15, 2025, following concerns over his deteriorating health.

