Kennedy Agyapong has emerged as the frontrunner in the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer race, leading with 53.1% of voting intentions

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia trailed behind at 39.0%, reflecting a 3.2-point decline since July 2024

The poll showed tight competition in several regions, with Agyapong leading in 10 of Ghana’s 16 regions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A new poll conducted by Sanity Africa on the forthcoming flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party has tipped Kennedy Agyapong as the frontrunner.

According to the poll, Kennedy Agyapong, the former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, leads former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with 53.1% of voting intentions.

Kennedy Agyapong leads Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in 10 regions out of 16 in the latest poll by Sanity Africa. Photo credit: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong & Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

This represents a 1.7 percentage point increase for Kennedy Agyapong from the Phase One survey conducted in July 2024.

Dr Bawumia, who was the NPP's presidential candidate in the 2024 elections, trailed behind with 39.0%, reflecting a 3.2-point decline.

Following closely behind them are Dr Bryan Acheampong, who had 5.0% (up 1.9 points), Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum with 2.0% (down 1.0 point), and Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong with 0.9% (rising from 0.3%).

The survey was carried out by Sanity Africa, a Pan-African Civil Society Organisation, between July and October 2024.

They sampled 15,000 delegates from an estimated 218,000 in the expanded voter roll across all 276 constituencies.

Regional breakdown of the Sanity Africa poll

In terms of the regional breakdown of the Sanity Africa poll, Kennedy Agyapong leads in 10 of Ghana’s 16 regions, including strongholds such as Ashanti (54.8%), Central (69.0%), and Eastern (54.8%).

Dr Bawumia, on the other hand, maintained an advantage in six regions, particularly in the northern regions, including the North East (70.0%) and Upper West (60.2%).

The former Vice President widened his lead in the North East region from 51.6% to 70.0%, while Kennedy Agyapong strengthened his position in Volta (50.8%) and Bono (53.0%).

For the Bono East, Savannah, and Upper East regions, the margins remain slim between Kennedy Agyapong and the former Vice President.

In the Eastern Region, however, Dr Bryan Acheampong, a native of the region, registered significant gains, rising to 21.7%.

While Kennedy Agyapong seemed to be leading in the polls, Sanity Africa maintains that the race for the NPP's flagbearer position remains fluid.

The NPP flagbearer race heats up

The NPP flagbearer race is set for January 31, 2026.

Five bigwigs of the party have filed their nominations to contest for their party's presidential candidate slot.

Each of them paid GH¢100,000 for nomination forms and GH¢500,000 as a filing fee.

Aside from this, they were also required to pay a development levy of GH¢4 million each to help rebuild the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, hails Kennedy Agyapong as the NPP's next presidential candidate. Photo credit: Dr Frank Amoakohene & Kennedy Ohene Agyapong/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Kennedy Agyapong hailed as NPP's next flagbearer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, hailed Kennedy Agyapong as the NPP's next presidential candidate.

His statement at NELEF sparked cheers and debate over whether it was prophetic or symbolic.

Kennedy Agyapong has filed to contest the flagbearer race against Bawumia and others.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh