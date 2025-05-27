Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang graced her first public event after returning from medical treatment in the UK

She was warmly welcomed by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and other officials at the Jubilee House meeting

Her return was met with excitement from Ghanaians on social media, who praised her message of unity and resilience

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has resumed official duties, attending her first public event since returning from the UK a few days earlier.

The event, held on Monday, May 26, 2025, was a general meeting of political appointees at the Jubilee House, the seat of government of the Republic of Ghana.

The Vice President, who had been away undergoing medical treatment for 45 days, was warmly welcomed back to the presidency by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah.

Mr Debrah expressed the team’s joy at having Vice President Opoku-Agyemang back in office, highlighting the importance of her role in advancing the President’s vision.

In response, Vice President Opoku-Agyemang thanked the team for their kind wishes and for their continued hard work.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang shared pictures of the meeting with the political staff at the Jubilee House on her Facebook page.

"Yesterday, I attended the general meeting of political appointees at the Presidency. Mr Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff, welcomed me on behalf of the team and said that they were happy to have me back in the office.

"I thanked them for their well wishes and also expressed my appreciation to them for the remarkable work they have continued to do in advancing the President’s vision of resetting and rebuilding our nation. I encourage us all to press forward with renewed energy and determination," she wrote.

Professor Naana Jane welcomed at the airport

On Friday, May 23, 2025, the Vice President returned home from London, where she had travelled for medical treatment, having been flown out of the country in March.

She was welcomed at the airport by President John Dramani Mahama, First Lady Mrs Lordina Dramani Mahama, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, the Vice President’s Chief of Staff Alex Segbefia, and other senior government officials.

Also present at the airport were the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church and family members of the Vice President.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang, in brief remarks, thanked Ghanaians for their prayers and sent her appreciation to her doctors and the medical staff at UGMC.

She also thanked President Mahama and his younger brother, Ibrahim, for their support, thoughtfulness and care.

President John Mahama has travelled out of the country to attend the AfDB’s 60th Annual Meeting in Abidjan.

In his absence, the Vice President will steer the affairs of the country, acting as president until his return.

Ghanaians express happiness at Vice President's return

Ghanaians took to the comment section of the Vice President’s Facebook post to express excitement about her return to official duty at the Jubilee House.

@Otoboah Buabeng Isaac said:

"Glory be to God. Mummy, let's give thanks to God. God bless you and God bless Ghana."

@Micky GH also said:

"We're happy to have you back in good health to continue your work. God give you the strength to carry on."

@Nana Obrempong Amaning commented:

"Welcome back! Your presence adds strength to the team as we work towards rebuilding Ghana with purpose and vision. Let’s move forward together with unity, courage, and unwavering dedication to national progress."

Bawumia salutes Opuku-Agyemang after return from UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia sent warm wishes to his successor, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, upon her return to Ghana.

In a heartfelt message posted on social media, Dr Bawumia welcomed Vice President Opoku-Agyemang back home and expressed gratitude to God for her speedy recovery.

His words reflected his genuine concern for Vice President Opoku-Agyemang's well-being and his desire to see her thrive in her role.

