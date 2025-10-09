NAIMOS has arrested two Chinese nationals for engaging in illegal mining in the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve

The task force destroyed 12 illegal structures and seized excavators, water pumps, and a Land Cruiser during the raid

This forms part of government efforts to clamp down on galamsey operations in the Western and Western North regions

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has busted two Chinese nationals for engaging in illegal mining activities in the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve in the Jomoro area of the Western North Region

The operations, which were carried out on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, resulted in the seizure and destruction of several items.

Some of the items seized by the NAIMOS task force included one Toyota Land Cruiser V8 with registration number GR 442-14, four excavators and two heavy water-pumping machines.

In addition to the above, the anti-illegal mining task force also destroyed 12 makeshift structures erected by the illegal miners.

This was disclosed in a Facebook post by the Minister for Government Communications and spokesperson for the President of Ghana, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

This recent operation is part of NAIMOS' ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining in Ghana.

NAIMOS operations on illegal mining sites

NAIMOS has been conducting targeted raids and arrests, particularly in the Western Region, where several Chinese nationals have been apprehended in connection with illegal mining activities, also known as galamsey.

Earlier, the task force raided a notorious illegal mining site and a crime-ridden enclave at Aboso in the Prestea-Huni Valley District.

They stormed Aboso on Monday, October 6, 2025, to dismantle makeshift shanties that had long served as hideouts for illegal miners, drug dealers and gamblers.

Meanwhile, the NAIMOS Task Force extended its sweep to the Dadwen-Dompim stretch in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, where 15 water-pumping machines, a generator and three Changfangs were seized or destroyed.

Other galamsey structures in the area were also set ablaze as part of the government’s intensified efforts to end the menace.

Netizens react to arrest of Chinese illegal miners

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the arrest of the Chinese nationals involved in illegal mining in the Western Region.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Gaym Ova said:

"How did they get to GHANA, who gave them permit, how did they enter the forest, what would happen to them, these are usually the questions and answers Ghanaians need o."

@Lukman Alhassan also said:

"Committed and responsible government in the fight against Galamsey. Kudus NAIMOS."

@Nana Agyemang commented:

"The should be seen working in their prison cloths on state farms proceeds from which will be used to reclaim the land they destroyed."

@Nana Yaw Bna also commented:

"Good. But who are those behind them? How did they find their way to the forest?"

Woman King rejects GH¢2m to allow galamsey

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Quasie Essiem IV, Chief of Whindo in Effia Kwesimintsim, nicknamed the Woman King, was praised for her stance on illegal mining.

She reportedly turned down a large amount of cash to allow illegal mining in the area she rules over.

Environmentalist group Arocha Ghana was among the groups that praised the traditional leader after her actions.

