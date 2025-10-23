Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings reportedly passed away aged 76 on Thursday, October 23, 2025

It has emerged that a US-based Ghanaian prophet, Jimmy Alla-Mensah, has predicted an impending death in the Rawlings family

The re-emergence of Prophet JAM's prophecy after the news of her passing has got many Ghanaians reacting online

The passing of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has seemingly fulfilled a prophecy by Jimmy Alla-Mensah, a US-based Ghanaian prophet.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passes away at 76 on October 23, 2025. Photo source: @gtvghana

Reports indicated that the wife of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings was rushed to the Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) Hospital after a short illness.

Agyeman-Rawlings was the First Lady of Ghana from 4 June 1979 to 24 September 1979 and from 31 December 1981 to 7 January 2001. Born on November 17, 1948, she was 76.

The news of her passing devastated a section of Ghanaians on social media, with tributes pouring in.

Prophet Jimmy Alla-Mensah's prophecy on Rawlings' family

As Ghanaians grappled with the sad news, it emerged that Prophet Alla-Mensah, simply known as Prophet JAM, had predicted doom for the Rawlings family.

Prophet JAM's prophecy came in the form of a Facebook post on September 25, 2025, in which he prayed for the Rawlings family.

According to him, there was an assignment of death in the family, and he prayed that no evil should be reported.

"GHANA

"THE RAWLINGS FAMILY

"May the Lord have mercy on them and preserve their lives against any form of evil covenanted assignment of death. May no evil be reported off in Jesus' name, he said."

See Prophet JAM's prophecy below:

While the prophecy from Alla-Mensah came about one month ago, it did not get prominence until the news of Nana Konadu's passing.

Prophet Jimmy Alla-Mensah's prophecy about death in the Rawlings family resurfaces after Nana Konadu's passing. Photo source: Jimmy Alla-Mensah

Reactions to JAM's prophecy on Rawlings family

Many people who have just seen the post by Prophet JAM have concluded that his prophecy has come to pass, even though others had prayed for the prophecy to be averted.

Yaw Nyarko Abrɔnoma said:

"Prophet Jimmy Alla-Mensah and the sad news just arrived."

Nhyiraba Abyna Sika said:

"Aww, and it happened hmm."

Kwame Prosper doubted the prophecy:

"Madam is 76 years old, and we still want to think otherwise about her death? hmmmmm."

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passes away almost five years after her husband, JJ Rawlings, passed on. Photo source: Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

