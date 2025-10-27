"NDC Will Lose 2028 Elections": Lawyer Maurice Ampaw Declares

Maurice Ampaw has predicted defeat for the National Democratic Congress in the 2028 elections due to internal disunity

He claimed President John Mahama is pushing for Julius Debrah to protect his brother Ibrahim Mahama’s business interests

Ampaw also alleged that top NDC figures were already scheming to take over the party after Mahama's second term was concluded

A private legal practitioner and media personality, Maurice Ampaw, has predicted doom for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2028 elections.

Speaking on Wontumi TV over the weekend, the controversial media personality claimed the party would lose the next elections due to disunity, which has already started rearing its head in the internal politics of the party.

Maurice Ampaw declares the NDC will lose the 2028 elections after President John Mahama's term ends. Photo credit: Maurice Ampaw & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to him, because the NDC will need a new candidate for the 2028 elections, several bigwigs of the party have started positioning themselves, albeit subtly.

He claimed that while this is going on, the President is also pushing his Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, to replace him just in order to protect the legacy and business interests of his brother, Ibrahim Mahama.

These jostling for the control of the party after the expiration of President Mahama's tenure, he claimed, would cause the NDC to relinquish power to the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"NDC will lose 2024 because of four things: One, there will be a change of baton. Mahama is leaving, and so if you watch his governance so far, he's only interested in things that will bring money. That's why he quickly established the Gold Board. Ibrahim Mahama has also taken over the Black Volta.... So, anything that has to do with money within these four years, Mahama is doing it quickly," he alleged.

Maurice Ampaw makes more allegations against Mahama

Ampaw further made more allegations against the president and his brother, claiming that Mahama is 'in a hurry to make money and leave with his appointees'.

"Mahama wants to protect Ibrahim Mahama's business after he leaves office, and so he's pushing for Julius Debrah, but the Fantes in the party are also rallying around Mama Jane [the Vice President]. Mahama is scared that after the four years, who will protect the legacy of Ibrahim Mahama," he further alleged.

He further claimed that there is friction between the President and the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, adding that the latter and his people are seriously plotting behind the scenes to take over the party in 2028.

Watch the video below:

Maurice Ampaw's claims about Mahama spark reactions

Maurice Ampaw's claims about President Mahama have sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians reacting to them.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Nana_KSY said:

"Wei smh… See how he’s seriously explaining like somebody is listening."

@pnorvinyo_17 also said:

"Dem start dey fan fool bawumia again, Herhhh this man ihn money go finish la."

@wonu1z commented:

"This man is not credible he will say it’s a political talk when it’s time for him to act on his words."

Maurice Ampaw says Ibrahim Mahama and Sammy Gyamfi will face the law when the NPP wins back power from the NDC. Photo credit: UGC.C.

Source: Facebook

Maurice Ampaw warns Ibrahim Mahama, Sammy Gyamfi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maurice Ampaw warned Ibrahim Mahama and Sammy Gyamfi of possible legal trouble if the NPP returns to power.

Ahead of the 2028 elections, the lawyer cited Chairman Wontumi’s recent multiple arrests as a precedent for what could happen to the notable figures.

Ampaw claimed that under a future NPP government, Mahama and Gyamfi would be reporting to the security agencies even without having evidence.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh