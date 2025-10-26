Ibrahim Mahama, a Ghanaian entrepreneur, said Ghanaians need to unite and help each other so the country can develop

He indicated that everybody in the country must help others when it is needed, regardless of their political affiliations

Social media users who watched the video shared their thoughts on his opinion in the comment section

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama urged Ghanaians to be united and appreciate the country and what it offers its citizens.

The President's brother said Ghanaians must help each other succeed so that no one is left behind. He added that people should disregard political affiliations and support each other for the country to develop.

Ibrahim Mahama calls for a united Ghana. Photo credit: Ibrahim Mahama

In a video on X, Ibrahim Mahama said Ghanaians must love each other and work together regardless of their political affiliations and other choices.

”If you live in a country where help is needed and you don't help, you are a stupid man. You can't be the richest man in the cemetery. You will die and leave one day. So let's try and work together, put all our differences aside."

"It doesn't matter; we will always have one president and one MP at a time; we can't have two. People have come and gone, and people will come and go. We will all go. So, the little time that we have, let's love one another and work together. It doesn't matter who is President," Ibrahim Mahama added.

Reactions to Ibrahim Mahama's call for unity

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @yayrakoku on X.

@CadmanAttaMills said:

"You can't be the richest man in the cemetery". Well said. Enough said."

@wonderboy_dm1 wrote:

"This is how the world should be … we should be able to help one another when the need arises. Life is nothing; we won’t be here forever. This is one thing African politicians failed to understand. They’re too Greedy and want to acquire everything for themselves."

@chrisAnnan3 said:

"That’s his opinion, but the fact that someone will do otherwise doesn’t make the person stupid."

@Jbone_Quotes wrote:

"I will vote for him if he runs as president without doubt. He has a proven record...a compassionate man!"

@jnr_zibo said:

"Then he should fix the Wa road. His people in Bole really dey stress."

@blakk_messiah wrote:

"This gee is humble. The way he speaks and what he says represent someone who has seen and had it all in life and realised all is vanity if you don't impact on others when you have the means to. Much respect, Mr Ibrahim Mahama."

@AnasFawzan said:

"I am not an NPP nor really like Akuffo-Addo during his presidency, but truth be told, if you want a giver and someone who likes to see his circle grow is that man, Akuffo-Addo, has a soft heart and really likes to help the needy, just like Ibrahim, but Ibrahim's own is always on camera."

