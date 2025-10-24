Julius Debrah and Other Top Government Officials Visit Late Nana Konadu's House to Pay Tribute
- The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and top government officials visited the residence of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings to offer their condolences
- The former First Lady passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital
- A video shared by Citi FM shows Debrah expressing his condolences on behalf of the presidency while engaging with the Rawlings family
The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, together with some top government officials, has visited the residence of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, to commiserate with the bereaved family.
The former First Lady was pronounced dead on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, otherwise known as the Ridge Hospital.
A video shared on Facebook by Citi FM showed the Chief of Staff expressing his condolences and those of the presidency to the family of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.
The delegation from Jubilee House, Ghana's seat of government, sat among the children of the late former First Lady, while Julius Debrah was captured in the video having discussions with the head of the Rawlings family.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.