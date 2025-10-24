The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and top government officials visited the residence of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings to offer their condolences

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, together with some top government officials, has visited the residence of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, to commiserate with the bereaved family.

The former First Lady was pronounced dead on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, otherwise known as the Ridge Hospital.

A video shared on Facebook by Citi FM showed the Chief of Staff expressing his condolences and those of the presidency to the family of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The delegation from Jubilee House, Ghana's seat of government, sat among the children of the late former First Lady, while Julius Debrah was captured in the video having discussions with the head of the Rawlings family.

