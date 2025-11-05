CHRAJ has indicted former GRA boss Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah for causing a GH¢8.97m loss to the state

He and three others have been referred to the attorney general for prosecution and face a five-year ban from holding public office

The Special Prosecutor had earlier arrested Owusu-Amoah and two others over corruption-related offences

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has indicted the former commissioner-general of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, for causing a GH¢8.97 million loss to the state in a vehicle supply contract.

CHRAJ has consequently referred the former GRA boss and three others to the attorney general and minister for justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, for prosecution.

CHRAJ bans the former GRA boss, Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, for five tears after indicting him in a GHC 8.97m corruption case. Photo credit: Ghana Revenue Authority/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to a report by Joy News, CHRAJ also directed that Dr Owusu-Amoah be banned from holding any public office for five years.

The decision follows a complaint filed by a group calling itself the Movement for Truth and Accountability (MFTA) in August 2022.

In the petition, MFTA accused the former GRA boss of engaging in fraudulent procurement practices in the award of contracts for the supply of vehicles and logistics to the authority.

Upon investigation, CHRAJ found that the GRA, under Dr Owusu-Amoah, awarded contracts worth millions of cedis to three private firms: Ronor Motors Ltd, Sajel Motors & Trading Company Ltd, and Telinno Ghana Ltd, on October 1, 2021, through single-source procurement.

CHRAJ also found that the GRA misled the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) into approving the use of the single-source method under questionable circumstances, contrary to the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) as amended.

Additionally, the CHRAJ investigation showed that Sajel Motors and Telinno Ghana, both of whom had no verifiable business locations, had fraudulently entered into separate contracts with Ronor Motors for the supply of the same vehicles.

The three companies were found to be non-tax compliant at the time of the transactions.

OSP arrests former GRA boss

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) had arrested Rev Dr Owusu-Amoah and two others GRA officials.

The two others arrested are the former commissioner of customs and current general manager at SML, Isaac Crentsil, and the former technical adviser, now managing director and chief executive officer of SML, Christian Tetteh Sottie.

According to media reports, the three were arrested on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, by operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah and the other suspects were held in NIB cells after failing to meet bail conditions.

The OSP explained in a statement issued on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, that the arrests are linked to ongoing investigations into alleged corruption and corruption-related offences related to contracts between the GRA and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) for revenue assurance services.

Read the post below:

Reactions to CHRAJ ruling on Owusu-Amoah case

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to CHRAJ's ruling on Dr Owusu-Amoah's case.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Xcedis1 said:

"Awww sorry for the AG office, the busiest ever, no breathing space, so many corruption charges in Npp."

@HR_Socialite also said:

"No wonder Abena Osei Asare, the current chairman of the Parlaimentary Accounts Committee, was busily defending him when they appeared before the same committee during Nana Addo's term."

@Onemryeboah commented:

"That man right there is a supposed "Reverend Minister"

The Office of the Special Prosecutor summons Anthony Sarpong, Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and other senior officials over the GRA-SML scandal. Photo credit: GRA.

Source: Facebook

OSP summons GRA senior officials over SML

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that current GRA boss Anthony Sarpong and other officials were summoned by the OSP in connection with the controversial GRA–SML deal.

The reported summons followed the recent arrest of Freeman Sarbah, the Acting Head of Legal Affairs at the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The OSP is preparing to prosecute multiple individuals, including former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, over the controversial deal.

Source: YEN.com.gh