The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has reportedly filed 21 criminal charges against the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Hanan Abdul-Wahab, his wife, and others.

The other accused persons alongside the former Buffer Stock CEO are Richard Sam-Asante and Bismark Owusu Bokaye.

According to a report by 3news, the charges levelled against the ex-NAFCO boss and his accomplices include stealing, money laundering, and causing over GHC 300 million in financial loss to the state.

Addressing the media during a press conference on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, Dr Ayine alleged that Hanan Abdul-Wahab siphoned state resources to acquire landed properties while transferring large sums of money into multiple accounts.

Dr Ayine provided the list of properties allegedly acquired by ex-NAFCO boss Hanan Abdul-Wahab and his wife.

Properties allegedly acquired by Abdul-Wahab and Faiza, as identified by the Attorney-General, include the following:

Five-bedroom house at Chain Homes: valued at US$1,625,000

Three-bedroom house at Cantonments: valued at US$600,000

Plots of land at Airport Development Area: valued at US$750,000

17-bedroom boutique hotel at Gumani, Tamale: valued at US$250,000

Four-bedroom bungalow at Dzorwulu, Accra: valued at GH₵4,142,451

0.32-acre government land: valued at GH₵307,200.

The AG explained that investigations traced the funding sources for the properties to illicit financial activities linked to NAFCO's operations during Abdul-Wahab's tenure.

Aside from these, the Attorney-General also released a list of other properties reportedly linked to Abdul-Wahab. The said properties are:

A filling station under construction along the Tamale-Bolgatanga Highway

A property at Labone built on state land

A property at Airport Hills, east of Kotoka International Airport.

Money laundering allegations against Hanan Abdul-Wahab

The Attorney-General claimed that between 2017 and 2024, Abdul-Wahab, in concert with Richard Sam-Asante and Bismark Owusu Boakye, orchestrated the transfer of GHS78,269,084.04 from the bank accounts of the Buffer Stock Company to a private firm linked to him, his wife, and the staff of the company at Republic Bank and Ecobank.

The former NAFCO CEO is also at the centre of allegations involving money laundering transfers.

He is alleged to have, through Sawtina Enterprise, made several transfers to entities linked to himself and other companies.

Below are the alleged transfers made by Abdul-Wahab through Sawtina:

Transfer to Wahab Abdul-Wahab: GH₵16,179,137.25

Transfer to Alqarni Enterprise: GH₵23,913,964.90

Transfer to Fa-Hausa Ventures: GH₵500,000.00

Transfer to Chain Homes Ghana Ltd: GH₵550,000.00.

Abdul-Wahab Hanan denies AG's allegations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the former NAFCO CEO, Abdul-Wahab Hanan, denied corruption allegations levelled against him by Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine.

Dr Ayine claimed the ex-CEO and his wife acquired luxury properties linked to NAFCO funds between 2018 and 2024.

Hanan claimed the allegations were untrue and has directed his legal team to explore options to defend his reputation in court.

