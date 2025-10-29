The OSP conducted a search at the Trassaco residence of Nana Yaw Duodu, also known as Dr. Sledge, CEO of Goldridge Refinery Ltd, on October 29, 2025

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has stormed the Trassaco residence of Nana Yaw Duodu, popularly known as Dr. Sledge, the CEO of Goldridge Refinery Ltd, to conduct a search.

The search, carried out on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, was done under warrants issued by the High Court in Accra.

OSP storms Dr Sledge’s Trassaco residence in East Legon to seizes his luxury vehicles, jewelries and other properties. Photo credit: BrytTv/Facebook.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the OSP explained that they conducted the search as part of ongoing investigations involving Dr. Sledge and his gold dealership company.

Nana Yaw Duodu is under investigation for suspected corruption and corruption-related offences linked to the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) gold trade programme, which allegedly caused a loss of US$94 million to the State.

The OSP disclosed in its social media post that its Asset Recovery and Management Team seized several items, including luxury vehicles, jewellery, weapons, and documents relating to landed properties from Dr. Sledge's residence at Trassaco in East Legon.

OSP case against Dr Sledge

Dr Sledge is under investigation for suspected corruption and corruption-related offences linked to the MIIF.

It is alleged that over $94 million in state funds were lost through Goldridge Refinery’s failure to honour trade settlements under the Gold for Forex and Gold for Oil initiatives.

The objective of the Gold for Forex programme was to shore up the cedi against volatility.

Minerals Income Investment Fund previously addressed the $90 million losses, saying its investigations revealed that the fund disbursed the cedi equivalent of $30 million in three tranches of $10 million each to its first aggregator, Goldridge, in 2023.

This monthly revolving outlay returned a monthly average of circa $60 million over a period of eleven months.

