The (OSP has arrested Freeman Sarbah, the Acting Head of Legal Affairs at the GRA, for his alleged involvement in corruption

The investigation centres on the controversial GRA-Strategic SML revenue assurance contract

Multiple senior officials, including former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, are also expected to face charges by the end of November 2025

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has reportedly arrested Freeman Sarbah, the Acting Head of Legal Affairs at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

According to media reports, Mr. Sarbah was apprehended for his alleged involvement in corruption and obstruction of justice related to the controversial GRA–Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) revenue assurance contract.

"The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has arrested the Acting Head of Legal at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Freeman Sarbah. Mr. Sarbah is under investigation for suspected corruption and corruption-related offences, as well as obstruction of justice, in relation to the GRA–Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) revenue assurance contract," the OSP wrote on social media.

The contract, which engaged SML Ghana to provide revenue assurance services in the downstream petroleum sector, has faced significant public scrutiny and criticism.

Allegations of inflated costs, questionable procurement practices, and doubts about the legality and extent of SML's operations have intensified the controversy surrounding the agreement.

In response to allegations of procurement violations and conflicts of interest, the OSP initiated an investigation.

This probe has since expanded to include multiple senior officials from both the GRA and the Ministry of Finance.

The OSP confirmed that preparations are underway to prosecute individuals implicated in the SML contracts, with actions expected by the end of November 2025.

Among those likely to face charges are former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, former GRA Commissioners-General Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah and Emmanuel Kofi Nti, along with other senior GRA officials and former advisors at the Ministry of Finance.

The ongoing investigation by the OSP has uncovered evidence pointing to alleged corruption, misuse of office, and breaches of procurement regulations in the awarding and execution of the SML contracts.

Reactiosn to OSP's arrest of GRA legal chief

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the arrest of the GRA Acting Head of Legal.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions.

@Abiamka_GH said:

"Nice. That guy is part of the criminal syndicate. That letter he wrote to Garry Nimako was definitely meant to cover up for SML."

@datanfan96 also said:

"For investors, institutional stability is paramount. This move reinforces the importance of robust checks and balances in emerging markets."

@g_ohmzy commented:

"He probably has leads on how those loots were hidden in tax havens and offshore accounts. #paradiseleaks #panamapapers such lawyers should be banned by the GBA and GLC."

@AkwasiAsan91479 also commented:

"Hope is not for the optics cos u guys ve recieved serious backlash recently. Don't forget Ofori Atta too."

OSP Storms Dr Sledge’s residence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the OSP conducted a search at the Trassaco residence of Nana Yaw Duodu, also known as Dr. Sledge, CEO of Goldridge Refinery Ltd, on October 29, 2025.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption linked to the MIIF gold trade programme.

The OSP seized luxury vehicles, jewellery, weapons, and property documents during the operation.

