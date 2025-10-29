The Minority in Parliament has filed a motion to halt the vetting of Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Ghana's new Chief Justice

The Minority in Parliament has filed a motion seeking to stop the impending vetting of Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Ghana's new Chief Justice.

According to Citi News, the Minority, led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, sought to ensure that all pending legal cases concerning the removal of Gertrude Torkornoo were resolved first.

They referenced multiple ongoing cases, including an ECOWAS Court suit (No. ECW/CCJ/APP/32/25) and other applications before the Supreme Court and High Court, which directly relate to Torkornoo’s removal.

In filing the motion, the Minority cited Articles 110(1), 125–127, 144(1), and 146 of the 1992 Constitution and relevant Standing Orders to support their argument.

They consequently urged Parliament to suspend the Appointments Committee’s scheduled vetting and any plenary debate or approval processes regarding the appointment.

The Minority's actions follow the scheduling of Baffoe-Bonnie's appointment for November 10, 2025, by the Appointments Committee.

This comes after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, referred the nomination of Baffoe-Bonnie for the position of Chief Justice by President John Mahama to the committee.

This is despite a pending suit and injunction application filed by the former Chief Justice, Torkornoo, who was recently removed from office.

However, the Speaker’s action rests firmly on a recent Supreme Court ruling in the case of Vincent Assafua v. Attorney-General (2025), which held that the performance of constitutional duties cannot be stayed merely because a lawsuit or injunction application has been filed.

Minority demands update on Chief Justice position

In the motion, the Minority also demanded that the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, appear before Parliament to brief the house on the status of the legal cases related to the former Chief Justice's removal.

This, according to the motion, should cover the identity and status of the suits, any interim or conservatory orders granted, the reliefs sought, and their implications for the office of the Chief Justice.

They also seek clarification on Ghana’s obligations under regional treaties relevant to the ECOWAS Court proceedings, as well as the government’s assessment of the potential legal and constitutional consequences of proceeding with the appointment while the cases remain pending.

Minority warns Baffoe-Bonnie about Chief Justice vetting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afenyo-Markin had warned that Chief Justice nominee Paul Baffoe-Bonnie would face tough scrutiny in Parliament.

The Minority Leader in the House raised concerns over constitutional issues surrounding the nomination and his current role as acting Chief Justice.

This came amid a court challenge by former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, who was recently removed from office following a formal investigation.

