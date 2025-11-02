The New Patriotic Party has condemned comments made by Asante Akim South MP, Kwaku Asante Boateng, about former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The remarks, in which Boateng is accused of comparing Bawumia to a slave, were made on Adom TV and sparked widespread outrage.

The New Patriotic Party condemns comments made by Asante Akim South MP, Kwaku Asante Boateng, about former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Source: Facebook

In a statement, the NPP’s National Secretariat distanced the party from the MP’s comments.

The NPP also stressed the importance of unity within the party.

“As a political tradition founded on the principles of freedom, justice, democracy, and equal opportunity, the Party remains dedicated to fostering a society where every Ghanaian, irrespective of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, or social background, can participate meaningfully in national development.”

The party stressed that membership and recognition within the NPP are based on loyalty, commitment, and service, not on ethnicity or personal identity.

It also assured the public that the NPP will continue to uphold the dignity of every citizen and promote a political culture anchored in tolerance, respect, and inclusiveness.

Source: YEN.com.gh