The government has indicated its intention to procure four new helicopters for the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

This was announced on the floor of Parliament by the Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as part of the 2026 budget presentation on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

"Mr. Speaker, the Ghana Armed Forces will be retooled. Beginning in 2026, the Government of Ghana will begin the procurement process for the acquisition of four modern helicopters, one long-range and one medium-range aircraft," he stated.

Providing more details on the matter in an interview with Joy News, the Finance Minister noted that the GAF is significantly under-resourced, with only one functional military aircraft for its operations.

"Government is seeking to purchase four modern helicopters. They [GAF] only have one functional military aircraft, and we need to acquire more," he said.

Why the government wants to purchase aircraft

He further explained that the decision to purchase the four aircraft was based on the recommendation of the investigative committee that looked into the August 6, 2025, helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight prominent Ghanaians.

"Government has made this decision based on the recommendation of the investigative board into the August 6 helicopter crash," he explained.

"These things are a priority for the state. If today there were an emergency for rescue operations, we would be found wanting. It's not about politics; it's about the country, and we need to be protected. So, we have taken the decision to retool the Ghana Armed Forces," the Finance Minister added.

Dr. Ato Forson, who also serves as the Defence Minister following the death of Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, said the decision to retool the GAF is aimed at enhancing aerial surveillance, logistics, and national security operations.

He added that the delivery of the helicopters and other fleet assets is expected within four years if the procurement processes are concluded within the stipulated time frame.

Helicopter crash that claimed eight lives

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, a military helicopter, the Z-9, crashed while en route to Obuasi in the Ashanti Region from Accra.

Eight Ghanaians, comprising five politicians and three military personnel on board the helicopter, all died on the spot.

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah - Defence Minister

Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed - Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology

Limuna Muniru - Deputy National Security Coordinator

Dr. Samuel Sarpong - Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Samuel Aboagye - NDC Obuasi East parliamentary candidate

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah - Crew member

Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala - Crew member

Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu - Crew member

Other recommendations by helicopter crash probe committee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the government committee investigating the helicopter crash recommended urgent safety upgrades for the Ghana Air Force fleet.

Key suggestions included acquiring modern aircraft with advanced navigation systems, investing in simulators for pilot training, and enhancing navigational aids in remote areas.

The committee emphasised that implementing these measures would prevent future accidents and significantly improve operational safety.

