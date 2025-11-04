Heath Goldfields, owned by former Ghanaian Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has pledged to pay over 400 laid-off workers

The company denied allegations from the workers that they were dismissed under "operational restructuring"

Heath Goldfields claimed it is adhering to a formal MoU with the Ghana Mine Workers Union to fulfill legacy employee obligations.

Heath Goldfields, a company purportedly owned by Ghana’s former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has reportedly pledged to pay the over 400 workers it laid off from the Bogoso-Prestea Mine.

This follows a demand by the former workers regarding the payment of outstanding entitlements from Heath Goldfields Limited after the company took over the mine from Blue Gold FGR in 2024.

The workers had earlier claimed in a press conference that more than 400 employees were laid off under the guise of “operational restructuring” and the mine’s placement under “care and maintenance,” yet no assurances have been given regarding their unpaid benefits.

However, in a statement issued by the management on Monday, November 3, 2025, the company denied the allegations.

They further described the publications as “misleading, baseless, and malicious,” claiming they were “carefully coordinated to misinform the public and stakeholders.”

MoU between the company and mine workers

Heath Goldfields explained that it maintains a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Mine Workers Union, signed on August 8, 2025.

The MoU, they added, outlines a schedule for the payment of legacy employee benefits and obligations.

“The company has been strictly adhering to this MoU, and payments are being made progressively in accordance with the agreed timelines and under the Union’s supervision,” the statement read.

It also stated that the company is fully committed to honouring all legitimate obligations to both current and former employees.

"And continues to operate as “a credible, compliant, and law-abiding mining company committed to responsible resource development, transparency, and sustainable operations,” it stated.

The company also highlighted its continued partnership with the Government of Ghana, regulatory bodies, labour unions, and local communities to ensure safe and compliant operations.

While reiterating its commitment to press freedom, Heath Goldfields cautioned that the dissemination of false or defamatory statements regarding its management or finances is illegal.

"The company will take legal action, including defamation suits and injunctions, against any media outlet, platform, or individual responsible for publishing or spreading such falsehoods and unverified claims," it stated.

Management has urged the public to exercise caution when encountering such reports and to verify information through official, credible sources.

