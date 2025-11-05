Edward Akuoko, the General Manager of Akonta Mining, has justified turning state witness in the case prosecuting Benard Antwi-Boasiko, also known as Chairman Wontumi.

Akuoko said he had to look out for his own interests, given the threat of jail time.

He told Okay FM there was more benefit to turning state witness.

On November 3, the Attorney General applied to the High Court to withdraw charges against Akuokoon Monday, November 3, 2025.

"The offer they gave me, I willingly took it. applied to to accept it. I weighed the pros and cons. Let no one say the attorney general put a knife to my head.”

Akuoko also said he sought the advice of some senior people in the New Patriotic Party on the matter.

According to him, they all advised him that the advice at the time was to be a prosecution witness.

He also reminded that he has largely been a footnote as Boasiako garnered partisan support amid the legal troubles.

"The day we went to court, people saw that I was handcuffed to Chairman Wontumi. The senior people in the party didn’t even come looking for me... have you heard of free Akuoko before?”

People don’t know me so I have to look out for myself. As for Chairman Wontumi, he could get a presidential pardon when NPP comes to power, but I could be forgotten."

Akuoko is the fourth accused person in the case, and before declaring his intention to testify against Boasiako, he had pleaded not guilty to three counts of corruption-related charges.

The charges filed against him were undertaking a mining operation without a licence and two counts of abetting the unauthorised felling of trees in a forest reserve.

