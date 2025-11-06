The special prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has criticised persons who have called for him to be removed from office

Agyebeng has faced scrutiny because of perceived stasis in noteworthy corruption cases relating to the Akufo-Addo administration

The special prosecutor devoted time to addressing suggestions about his fashion sense and wealth since he took office

The special prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, is upset at people who accuse him of incompetence and call for his removal from office.

Agyebeng described calls for his removal as personal attacks.

The special prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, speaks on criticism of his tenure in office. Credit: Parliament of Ghana/Office of the Special Prosecutor

Speaking on the KSM Show, the special prosecutor noted the ridiculousness of criticisms of how he dressed.

But Agyebeng argued that any wealth his dressing suggested came before he became a public servant.

He has been a lawyer since 2003 as well as a law lecturer at the University of Ghana. He's also owned a law firm since 2014.

"Some people are even complaining about my dressing, saying that I dress too much. I was rich before I became the special prosecutor. I wasn't in rags.”

"This work is rather making me poor. But I will do my best to ensure that when I am no longer in the position, Ghanaians will remember me. We have made the OSP so attractive and working so effectively, it is a household name now."

Claims of sabotage from Kissi Agyabeng

A point of contention against the special prosecutor has been the handling of cases involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who has been implcated in at least five corruption cases.

Ofori-Atta was however allowed to leave the country after the party he is affiliated to lost the 2024 elections in 2024. The former minister claims he is receiving urgent cancer treatment in the US.

Amid concerned about stasis in his work, Agyebeng accused the security agencies of sabotaging his work in years past.

Kissi Agyebeng says Ken Ofori-Atta was helped to leave Ghana in December 2024

Agyabeng said that the security agencies aided Ofori-Atta’s departure from Ghana just days after the elections.

He expressed frustration over the criticism directed at his office, stating that the OSP does not control airport exit points.

He thus said he found it difficult to accept any blame for Ofori-Atta leaving the country.

"We have attracted some flak, with people asking, 'Why did you allow him to go?' He left between January 1 and 6, 2025. I know the date, but I'm not going to say it. Who was in power during those days?"

Ofori-Atta is being investigated by the special prosecutor for five cases, including the state contract with Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority, as well as procurement processes and financial transactions linked to the National Cathedral project.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor recently said it has new corruption charges in store for Ofori-Atta relating to the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited case.

