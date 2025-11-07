President John Mahama has donated over 2,000 bags of rice and essential items to Sudan, Jamaica and Cuba

The donation, made on November 7, 2025, includes cocoa products, mattresses, and polytanks

This marks the second time Ghana has extended international humanitarian aid

President John Mahama Donates Over 2,000 Bags of Rice and Essential Items to Sudan War Victims and Hurricane Melissa Survivors

President John Mahama has donated over 2,000 bags of Adidome rice, along with other essential items, to support victims of the Sudan war and those affected by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica and Cuba.

President John Mahama donates bags of rice, cocoa roducts and other items to Sudan, Jamaica and Cuba. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook & Joyonline.

Made on Friday, November 7, 2025, the donation was made on behalf of the people of Ghana.

The items donated included cocoa products, mattresses, polytanks, and other vital supplies.

The donation was aimed at providing relief to those displaced and affected by the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

This aligns with Ghana's long-standing role as a vocal advocate for peace and humanitarian support in Africa and across the world.

The relief items are also being sent to Jamaica and Cuba, two Caribbean countries badly hit by Hurricane Melissa, which caused widespread destruction and displacement.

The Sudanese Civil Conflict The ongoing civil war in Sudan is a battle between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

This conflict, which began in April 2023, has triggered the largest humanitarian crisis in the world. It has caused widespread famine and sparked accusations of genocide, particularly in the western Darfur region.

There are growing concerns for the residents of El-Fasher, a city recently captured by the RSF.

According to the BBC, the war has claimed over 150,000 lives across the country, and around 12 million people have been displaced, making it the largest humanitarian crisis, as described by the United Nations.

The situation has worsened in recent times, with an increase in casualties and more people being forced to flee.

Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica and Cuba

In late October 2025, Hurricane Melissa wreaked havoc on Jamaica and Cuba, causing catastrophic damage.

The hurricane made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 storm, one of the strongest in the island's history, before weakening to a Category 3 storm as it hit eastern Cuba.

In Jamaica, the storm caused "total devastation" in several areas, particularly in the southwestern parish of St. Elizabeth, where the town of Black River was nearly destroyed.

At least 32 fatalities have been reported. In Cuba, the hurricane caused extensive material damage, including the collapse of homes, destruction of coffee bean crops, and widespread power and communication outages.

While no fatalities have been confirmed in Cuba, approximately 140,000 people across 241 communities have been isolated due to rising river levels and landslides.

Residents in Santiago de Cuba and other areas have been working to clear the debris.

Ghana donates 40tonnes of cocoa products to Palestine

The latest donation marks the second time Ghana has extended a helping hand to countries across the world. In August 2025,

President Mahama donated 40 metric tonnes of premium Ghanaian-made chocolate and cocoa products to Palestine.

The gesture was intended as humanitarian aid to victims of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The Lordina Foundation, founded by Ghana's First Lady, Lordina Mahama, donates medical supplies to the Techiman North Constituency, led by Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama.

Lordina Mahama donates medical equipment

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Lordina Foundation donated critical medical equipment to Techiman North to improve healthcare access.

The donation, led by Ghana’s First Lady, Lordina Mahama, included beds, incubators, phototherapy machines, and more.

Lordina Mahama said the foundation was committed to aiding under-served hospitals and promoting well-being.

