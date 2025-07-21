Lordina Foundation donates critical medical equipment to Techiman North to improve healthcare access

The donation, led by Ghana’s former First Lady, included beds, incubators, phototherapy machines, and more

Lordina Mahama says the foundation remains committed to resourcing underserved hospitals and promoting well-being

The Lordina Foundation, a humanitarian organisation founded by Ghana's First Lady, Lordina Dramani Mahama, has donated essential medical supplies and equipment to the Techiman North constituency.

The donation aims to enhance healthcare delivery in the area, aligning with the foundation's mission to improve the quality of life for vulnerable populations.

Some of the items presented include Hospital and Theatre Beds, Delivery Beds, Incubators, Theatre Lights, Phototherapy Machines, Baby Scales, Syringes, Gloves, and Trolleys.

The remaining items include Wheelchairs, Commodes, Baby Cots, Baby Carts, Medical Screens, Baby Baths, Bedside Cabinets, and Overhead Tables.

The items were officially handed over to the Member of Parliament for Techiman North and Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, by the First Lady.

Lordina Mahama's commitment to resource hospitals

The Lordina Foundation's initiative is part of its broader mission to modernise and strengthen under-resourced health facilities across communities

A post about the donation sighted on President John Mahama's Facebook page indicated that Mrs Lordina Mahama reiterated the foundation's commitment to improving the quality of life for vulnerable populations, focusing on quality healthcare promotion, education, and overall well-being

"We are dedicated to contributing to the development of deprived children and women in both rural and urban areas, focusing on quality healthcare promotion, education, and overall well-being," Mrs Mahama stated during the presentation ceremony," President Mahama's post quoted Mrs Lordina Mahama

The donation is a testament to the foundation's belief in collaborative efforts to foster sustainable development within Ghana's health sector.

Read the Facebook post below:

Ghanaians praise Lordina Mahama for the donation

Ghanaians on social media have praised Mrs Lordina Mahama for her donation to the Techiman North Constituency.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Alexander Kwesi Gardiner said:

"She's such an awesome and amazing Mother! God bless her Excellency Lordina Mahama."

@Favour Favour also said:

"The Mahama family is a blessing to Ghanaians. HE Lordina Mahama may God bless you and give you the strength to give us more."

@Anaba Ibn Karim Saeed commented:

"May Allah continue to bless you for your hard work and dedication to the nation. We are proud having you and your spouse. Ey3 zu."

Oheneni Adazoa praises Lordina Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneni Adazoa, in an interview, praised the First Lady of Ghana, Mrs Lordina Mahama, while speaking about their relationship.

The media personality recounted how Mrs Lordina had become fond of her during their first encounter in Techiman.

Oheneni Adazoa shared that she had gotten the chance to travel to the United States of America for the first time, thanks to Mrs Lordina Mahama.

Many Ghanaians who chanced on Oheneni Adazoa's interview thronged the comment section to react.

