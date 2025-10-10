Kennedy Agyapong has picked the number one spot on the NPP presidential primary ballot ahead of the 2026 elections

The selection was announced by his campaign spokesperson Kwasi Kwarteng after balloting by the party’s elections committee

Five aspirants including Dr Bawumia, Dr Acheampong and Yaw Adutwum will contest in the January 2026 flagbearer race

Kennedy Agyapong, former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has reportedly picked the number one position in the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s presidential primary ballot.

This was disclosed on Facebook by Kwasi Kwarteng, spokesperson for Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team.

Kennedy Agyapong picks number 1 on NPP presidential primary ballot. Photo credit: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong/Facebook.

The elections committee of the NPP conducted balloting for its flagbearer aspirants on Friday, 10 October 2025, ahead of the forthcoming presidential primary.

Speaking to the media after the balloting, Kwasi Kwarteng said Kennedy Agyapong picking the number one position is a sign of victory for them

"In terms of PR, in terms of marketing, we feel that this will give us an added advantage. We have always been saying that our campaign is divine. So, for you to be number one, it means that you are even closer to God," he said

"We are going to sell the number, we are going to campaign, we are going to talk to the delegates. We believe that sovereignty resides in them. We are going to sell the message to the over 200,000 delegates, the current state of the party and the need for a new face to lead," he added.

Watch Kwasi Kwarteng video below:

Where Bawumia and other aspirants placed on the ballot

The flagbearer race, scheduled for 31 January 2026, will be fiercely contested by Kennedy Agyapong, former vice president and 2024 presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former agric minister Dr Bryan Acheampong, former education minister Yaw Osei Adutwum, and a former general secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

Below are the positions of the flagbearer aspirants on the ballot:

Kennedy Agyapong Dr Brayn Acheampong Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Read the Facebook post below:

Netizens react NPP flagbearer primary ballotting

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the NPP ballotting for its flagbearer aspirants.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Nana Addo said:

"The Bawumia camp is planning a slogan with the number 3 position. Soon you will here."

@Wayo Whajah also said:

"If ballot position mattered, Hon Ken would have won the last primaries when he picked 1. Dr Bawumia would have also won the 2024 election when he picked 1. Enka huuu."

@Ewusi Desmond commented:

"Just recently someone went to pick No.1 and got 38.2% ooo."

Kennedy Agyapong leads Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in 10 regions out of 16 in the latest poll by Sanity Africa. Photo credit: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong & Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Kennedy Agyapong leads Bawumia in a new poll

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong emerged as the frontrunner in the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer race, leading with 53.1% of voting intentions.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia trailed behind at 39.0%, reflecting a 3.2-point decline since July 2025..

The poll showed tight competition in several regions, with Agyapong leading in 10 of Ghana’s 16 regions.

