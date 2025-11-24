The General Overseer of the Believers Worship Centre, Prophet Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah, advised President Mahama on building the national cathedral

The leader of the Philadelphia Movement insisted that President Mahama must remain focused on national development and not heed the Christian Council's call

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied opinions on the matter

Prophet Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah, Founder and General Overseer of the Believers Worship Centre, has advised President Mahama against putting up the National Cathedral.

The leader of the Philadelphia Movement said President Mahama must remain focused on other essential infrastructure instead of a National Cathedral.

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah advises President Mahama against building the National Cathedral. Photo credit: @stephenadomkyeiduahofficial

Prophet Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah’s call came after the Christian Council urged President Mahama to continue the construction of the National Cathedral from where his predecessor left off.

However, in a video on X, Prophet Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah entreated President Mahama to ignore such calls and stay focused.

"The Cathedral has become the biggest swimming pool. I am advising the NDC government and the President to remain focused. I mean what I mean. I am not joking. The Spirit of God is upon me. The Christian Council is leading the charge to build a Cathedral. Is it not God who is the builder? So if He needs a Cathedral, how does it concern the government? Is the government a church? When the Muslims build a mosque, do they go to the government?"

Reactions to Adom Kyei-Duah's advise to Mahama

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@GhanaSocialUni said:

"Truth, but notwithstanding, he’s not from God! He’s a fake man of God."

@Mr_Momoni wrote:

"Interesting stance. He’s essentially saying politics first, religious projects later. Makes sense in a way. Leaders should prioritise governance and national issues over symbolic projects, especially when resources are limited."

@OmenakoDean said:

"He thinks he has the right to talk about a whole Christian Council appeal 🙄 I hope his followers will learn to be tolerant when the Christian Council sympathisers respond to him."

@AsareA33769 wrote:

"I support this message with 10bags of cement. The Christian Counsel squad go vex ruff 🤣🤣."

@RhamyBee said:

"Ah! I am confused here ooo. Eno no this man way bawumia go endere during the election lol."

Prophet Adom Kyei Duah tells his congregants he had been directed to replace 'Jesus' pictures' with his. Photo credit: GraphicOnline

Christian Council condemns Adom Kyei-Duah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Christian Council of Ghana cautioned Ghanaians against following false prophets and teachers who claim they are messiahs.

The Council sent out the warning when Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah claimed that in 500 years, his image would replace that of Jesus.

The Christian Council said that there is only one Jesus Christ and his conception is immaculate.

Adom Kyei gives Christian Council apology 'deadline'

Meanwhile, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah issued a stern warning to the Christian Council of Ghana for calling him a fake man of God.

The leader of the Philadelphia Movement threatened to collapse churches if the council did not retract its statement on him.

