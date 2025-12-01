Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Gregory Afoko Freed: Court Drops Charges in Adams Mahama Murder Case
Politics

Gregory Afoko Freed: Court Drops Charges in Adams Mahama Murder Case

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
3 min read
  • Gregory Afoko, accused of killing NPP’s Adams Mahama in 2015, has been discharged by the Accra High Court
  • The court cited repeated adjournments with no progress as the reason for discharging Afoko and one other accused
  • Afoko had spent over nine years on remand and was previously granted bail of GH¢500,000

The Accra High Court has reportedly discharged Gregory Afoko, the man accused of murdering the former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Adams Mahama, and one other person.

Gregory, who is the brother of Paul Afoko, the former National Chairman of the NPP, was alleged to have conspired with Asabke Alangdi, who had already been convicted, for the murder of Adams Mahama in May 2015.

Gregory Afoko, granted bail, High Court, Adams Mahama murder case, Upper East, NPP
Gregory Afoko, the man accused of murdering Adams Mahama, the NPP Upper East Regional Chairman, in 2025, has fially been freed. Photo credit: UGC.
Source: UGC

In February this year, Gregory Afoko was granted bail by the High Court after spending over nine years on remand.

The court set bail at GH¢500,000 with two sureties, marking a major development in a case that has spanned almost 10 years.

According to a report by the Daily Graphic, the court, upon Gregory Afoko's appearance on Monday, December 1, 2025, for the continuation of his case, discharged him and the other accused person on the grounds that the trial had been adjourned more than six times without any activity.

The court, presided over by Justice Marie-Louise Simmons, also dissolved the jury, which had only five out of seven members in attendance.

Adams Mahama was murdered in 2015

The late NPP regional chairman died on May 20, 2015, after being bathed in a corrosive substance suspected to be industrial acid.

He suffered severe burns and died from his injuries at the Bolgatanga General Hospital.

Afoko and Alangdi were named as prime suspects in the murder, but because Alangdi had absconded, only Afoko stood trial for many months.

Alangdi was eventually arrested in Ivory Coast after a collaboration between the Ghana Police and Interpol.

According to the prosecution, Afoko and Alangdi poured the corrosive substance on the head of Adams Mahama over an internal party squabble.

Four years later, Gregory Afoko was granted bail in 2019 pending a committal hearing at the District Court and a possible trial at the High Court.

Gregory Afoko was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties, one of whom must be justified.

Source: YEN.com.gh

