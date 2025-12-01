The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II , is set to announce his final ruling on the Bawku chieftaincy conflict on December 1 , 2025

His mediation, which began in 2023, aims to end the decades-long dispute between the Kusasi and Mamprusi communities

The conflict has led to numerous deaths and destruction, with recent attacks on travellers linked to ongoing tension in the region

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is set to announce his ruling on the age-old Bawku dispute, which he has been mediating since April 2025.

According to a report by Ghanaweb, the Asantehene will deliver his ruling on Monday, December 1, 2025, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is set to deliver his ruling on the Bawku conflict after years of mediation. Photo credit: The Asante Nation/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

The mediation efforts aim to resolve the decades-long conflict between the Kusasi and Mamprusi communities in parts of the Upper East and North East Regions.

"The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is expected to deliver his final determination on the long-standing Bawku chieftaincy dispute today, Monday, December 1, 2025, at the Manhyia Palace," the report indicated.

The reported cause of the Bawku conflict

The Bawku chieftaincy dispute, which involves the Kusasi and Mamprusi people, has raged on for many years, spanning decades.

According to widespread reports, the conflict was caused by a land dispute and disagreement over the rightful occupants of the Bawku skin.

The conflict has resulted in the loss of many lives and the destruction of several properties within affected areas in the region of Ghana.

Otumfuo began mediation efforts in 2023 through constant engagement with key stakeholders from both the Mamprusi and Kusasi communities.

The Asantehene, who is credited with restoring peace in Dagbon, one of the conflict-prone areas in Ghana, has consistently reiterated his unwavering commitment to ending the age-old chieftaincy dispute between the feuding factions in Bawku.

His ruling is expected to be given at the royal Manhyia Palace.

Deaths related to the Bawku conflict

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that eight travellers on the Bolgatanga-Tamale highway were killed after an attack by gunmen near Gbimsi, a community close to Walewale.

The attack was linked to long-held ethnic tensions involving the Kusasi and Mamprusi.

Asaase News also reported that 15 people were killed that weekend, including an 11-year-old girl.

Citi News also reported that the armed men set up roadblocks in both Gbimsi and Walewale, stopping vehicles to identify potential targets.

Passengers caught in the blockade faced interrogation over their ethnicity, with details about the aggressors’ motives, among other details, not being made public.

The Ghana Police Service has assured travellers of increased security presence along the highway in the coming days.

In addition to the police and military deployment in Bawku and its environs, the police said there will be a joint deployment along the Bolgatanga-Walewale-Tamale highway to ensure security and manage vehicular traffic.

The Government sends the Ghana Armed Forces to Bawku to maintain law and order amid the bloody chieftaincy dispute. Photo credit: @GhArmedForcesOfficial

Source: Getty Images

Soldiers deployed to Bawku amid conflict

YEN.com.gh reported that the government had announced a change in its strategy for handling the long-standing Bawku chieftaincy conflict.

In a statement, the government acknowledged the role played by key stakeholders like Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in resolving the matter.

Several Ghanaians who read the statement shared varied opinions on the new approach to addressing the long and bloody Bawku chieftaincy conflict.

